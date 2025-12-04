Kate Middleton shimmers in beautiful new tiara at state banquet for German president

Princess Kate Middleton looked unbelievable as she attended the king and queen’s state banquet at Windsor last night.

The princess joined her royal relatives at they attended a grand state banquet held for Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

There, she rocked a very special tiara.

Princess Kate Middleton’s stunning tiara

Ahead of the grandeur of the evening, the Princess and Princess of Wales’s official social media shared a snap of the couple in their lavish outfits and, sorry Wills, but Princess Kate utterly stole the show.

Princess Kate looked wonderful in blue (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate could be seen wearing a sparkling blue Jenny Packham gown, embroidered with countless sequins.

She complemented her eye-catching ensemble with Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara and earrings belonging to Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Prince William wore White tie in the Windsor tail coat, with his Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the lesser George.

The caption alongside the image stated: “Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor.”

Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor pic.twitter.com/GYgO10jAHb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 3, 2025

The rarely-seen tiara is a very special piece indeed.

It was designed by German-born Prince Albert for his wife, Queen Victoria, and features lotus flowers within eleven Mughal arches and 2,600 diamonds from Garrard in London.

The tiara was originally set with opals that were later replaced by Queen Alexandra, who swapped them for Indian rubies. Since Queen Victoria’s death in 1901, the breathtaking diadem has become an “heirloom of the crown”. The Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon often wore the piece. It was worn just once by Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, it has allegedly not been seen in public until last night. The couple were snapped in an elegant photo shared to social media (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com) Fans all say the same thing about Kate Middleton’s tiara Princess Kate’s appearance caused such a buzz online that many eagle-eyed observers began to say the same thing… Despite being the image of opulence, Princess Kate’s tiara did look somewhat crooked. One social media user said: “It stresses me out a bit that the tiara looks crooked, but I love that she’s wearing that tiara, so I’m just going to ignore it.” “I thought it looks crooked too then scolded myself for being too picky! She’s a vision. I bet that crown is very heavy,” agreed another. “Actually if you look at Queen Victoria and the Queen Mother, it is slightly askew too. I love that she is wearing it,” mused a third, whilst a fourth penned: “I don’t think it’s crooked. It’s the tilt of her head in the picture. It’s just big and doesn’t have a lot to anchor.” Elsewhere, other fans exclaimed about just how wonderful William and Kate looked. Prince and Princess of Wales stun in formal attire “The Prince and Princess of Wales look absolutely smashing,” gushed one. “They are a beautiful couple. It’s so nice to see the Princess feeling better and enjoying her life again. May they continue to be blessed,” praised another. “I see ya’ll looking like Disney,” added a third.

In St George’s Hall, the king and queen pulled out all the stops to mark President Steinmeier’s visit. 158 candles lit the hall overhead, whilst a 20-foot Christmas tree glittering with fairy lights towered over the event.

The state banquet

As per reports, 152 place settings were arranged with 339 knives, 320 spoons and 760 glasses, for the use of the esteemed array of guests.

Elegant silver-gilt centrepieces decorated the table, taken from the Grand Service and filled with flowers from Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and The Savill Garden.

It sounded like a stunning affair!

Amongst a guest list of diplomatic leaders were a string of celebrities including supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her filmmaker husband Sir Matthew Vaughn.

Gruffalo illustrator Axel Scheffler was also amongst the guests as well as Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.

Queen Camilla’s outfit

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also in attendance, as well as The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla looked beautiful in a green lace Fiona Clare gown. Her dress was complemented by the girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara and the Order of Germany sash.

