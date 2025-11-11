Kate Middleton’s handwritten note at Remembrance Day service revealed

Kate Middleton attended a Remembrance Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum today.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Princess of Wales, 43, stepped out to lead the service to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Many services took place across the country on the anniversary of the end of World War One.

It was the first time Kate has attended the service at the Arboretum and laid a wreath.

The Princess of Wales made a solo appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Remembrance Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton marks Remembrance Day with solo appearance at service

The service, held at the Armed Forces Memorial at the Arboretum, is recognised as the focal point of the nation’s Armistice Day reflections, bringing together veterans, currently serving personnel, and families affected by military loss.

At 11am GMT, the princess joined attendees to observe a two-minute silence, before laying a wreath in honour of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The wreath included a handwritten note. It reportedly read: "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine."

Following the service, Kate visited the Memorial Wall. She met Squadron Leader Beth Long and her two young daughters.

The family recently lost Squadron Leader Mark Long. He tragically died in a Spitfire crash in 2024 while serving with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. His name is the most recent to be engraved on the wall.

Kate also met with war veterans as well as secondary school students from military families.

This appearance marked a rare solo outing for Kate on such a significant national day.

The Princess of Wales paid her respects by laying a wreath (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family on Remembrance Day

The Princess of Wales also paid tribute through her attire.

She wore a bespoke black coatdress by Catherine Walker. She accessorised with a black saucer hat, gloves, and two red poppy pins.

Ruby and diamond drop earrings added elegance. Meanwhile, her signature brunette locks were styled in a braided updo.

In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine.

While Kate took the lead at the Arboretum, other members of the royal family marked Armistice Day in their own ways.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for World War II veterans and their families.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne paid tribute in Australia. Prince William appeared in a special video for the Royal British Legion’s virtual Remembrance Assembly.

The Princess of Wales had already participated in a weekend of Remembrance. She attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. She was joined by Prince George in his debut at the event.

Kate also attended the Remembrance Sunday service, alongside other royals, at the Cenotaph in London.

