Why Princess Anne didn’t join King Charles and other royals at Remembrance Sunday service

The royal family gathered yesterday (November 9) for the annual Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London, however, Princess Anne wasn’t in attendance.

Princess Anne, who usually appears at the event alongside the rest of the royals, was nowhere to be seen. However, there is a valid explanation behind her absence.

Royal family attends Service of Remembrance in London

November 9 saw the royals unite to commemorate those who were involved in the two world wars and later conflicts at the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, a war memorial on Whitehall in London.

Amongst the royals present were King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Kent.

They were joined by some 10,000 armed forces veterans, as well as 20 WWII veterans.

The prime minister, Keir Starmer, as well as former PMs John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak also attended.

However, Anne, Princess Royal, wasn’t in attendance this year.

Where was Princess Anne?

Anne did have good reason not to attend the service.

The Princess Royal is currently in Australia with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. This obviously made an appearance at yesterday’s service impossible.

Anne is Down Under to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, of which she is the Colonel-in-Chief.

As well as visiting Australia, Anne and Timothy will travel to Singapore. Their visit is to mark mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore.

During her time in Australia, Anne will undertake a series of military engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Princess Anne in Australia

On Saturday, a picture of Anne and her husband meeting Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, and her husband, Simeon Beckett, as they arrived in Oz was uploaded to Mostyn’s official Instagram.

“The Governor-General and Mr Beckett were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to Admiralty House today. On arrival, Cammeraygal Elder Brendan Kerin gave a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony in honour of their visit,” she wrote.

“The Princess Royal is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australia Corps of Signals. In her role, she is visiting Australia to join the Signals Corps across the country in celebrating their centenary.

“As Commander-in-Chief of the Australian Defence Force, the Governor-General will join Her Royal Highness tomorrow in laying a wreath at the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park before attending a ceremonial parade in honour of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals at Victoria Barracks.”

Royal fans have loved seeing Anne in Australia.

One person gushed underneath the post: “You have to admire this lady. Amazing.”

Another wrote: “Princess Anne is looking so vibrant and beautiful.”

Someone else added: “What a class act HRH and Sir Tim are.”

