Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie in tears during Remembrance Sunday tribute as she supports Duke of Kent

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was visibly moved as she joined the royals at today’s Remembrance Sunday service (November 9). The duchess appeared emotional as she stood alongside thousands of veterans and paid her respects to the fallen.

His Majesty King Charles led the nation in a poignant two-minute silence at the Cenotaph in London, honouring all those who gave their lives in service.

Standing beside him were other senior royals – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Queen Camilla. But it was Sophie who caught attention, seen wiping away tears as her husband took part in the solemn tribute. The touching moment struck a chord with royal watchers, many praising her heartfelt show of emotion.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was emotional at the Remembrance Sunday service (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie wipes away tears at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Edinburgh stood alongside the Duke of Kent – who has recently mourned the loss of his wife, the late Duchess of Kent – as the pair quietly watched over the Cenotaph during today’s moving Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Sophie’s husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, stepped forward to lay his wreath in tribute, offering a solemn salute as his wife looked on, visibly emotional. Cameras captured the duchess gently wiping a tear from her eye, a tender moment that didn’t go unnoticed by those watching.

Traditionally, Sophie observes the service from a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph. But last year she was placed on a different one at the Foreign Office – a switch that caused some viewers to mistakenly think she hadn’t attended. This time, however, she was clearly seen among the senior royals, taking in the ceremony with quiet dignity.

The 2025 service holds particular significance, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War. Among the crowd were around 20 surviving World War II veterans and 10,000 veterans from across the country, all marching in the Royal British Legion’s march-past.

Read more: Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana during Remembrance Sunday appearance

Prince William also laid a wreath in tribute (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family pay tribute

King Charles, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forced as Sovereign, led the commemorations in Whitehall today.

His military experience began in 1971 at RAF Cranwell, where he earned his wings, before entering the Royal Navy. He also holds several ranks and affiliations, including Captain General of the Royal Marines, Colonel-in-Chief of The Parachute Regiment and Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Gurkha Rifles. His Majesty is also the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of Aircraft Carriers and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham.

Son Prince William also laid a wreath at the Cenotaph. William completed seven-and-a-half years of full-time operational service, flying air ambulances, before stepping back in 2013.

Charles’ brother Edward also took part in the ceremony and laid a wreath. He holds 10 military appointments and has supported the Armed Forces for 20 years.

Edward is also the Royal Honorary Colonel of The Royal Wessex Yeomanry and is Colonel of the Scots Guards. He began this role in April 2024.

The duke is also Colonel of the London Guards, and Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards and The Queen’s Royal Hussars.

Did you watch the royals pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday, and see Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, become tearful? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.