Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana and makes special family tribute during Remembrance Sunday service

Princess Kate Middleton appeared at the National Service of Remembrance this Sunday, November 9, at the Cenotaph on Whitehall.

Each year, Princess Kate is usually seen cloaked in all black and sporting a Remembrance poppy pinned to her chest.

This year, the princess wore another notable outfit.

Kate Middleton attended the Remembrance Day service today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate’s Remembrance Sunday appearance

This year, Princess Kate subtly paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Complementing her formal wear, including a striking asymmetrical hat and a lace ruffle scarf at her throat, Kate pearl drop earrings, a family heirloom, which once belonged to Diana.

Princess Kate wore Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings, which belong personally to her and not the royal family.

She even wore them before she became the Princess of Wales.

Kate stunned in a striking, formal outfit (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate also wore an RAF brooch, a tribute to her paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who served as a fighter pilot during World War II.

Tobias Kormind, Managing Director of Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller 77 Diamonds shared an insight into what Kate could wear today.

Princess Kate’s thoughtful pieces

He predicted that she would likely pay tribute to her family members that are no longer with us.

Evidently, Kate’s mindful styling has meant she has a reputation for picking thoughtful pieces.

Kormind explained: “For this year’s Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph, the Princess of Wales’ jewellery will undoubtedly be chosen with care and purpose. We can expect her to complement her dark, often military-inspired attire with a pair of elegant pearl earrings. A traditional choice among royal women for solemn occasions.

“In past years, Catherine has worn both the Collingwood and the Bahrain Pearl Earrings, pieces that honoured her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the late Queen Elizabeth II, who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two, becoming the first female member of the British Royal family to join the armed forces. Alongside minimal accessories, she is likely to wear her customary trio of poppies and the brooch of the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, originally crafted for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, symbolising the royal family’s enduring link to the Armed Forces.“

Princess Kate has previously paid tribute to deceased members of the royal family.

She does this by choosing special jewellery that evokes the memory of them.

Kate’s style appears to be very mindful (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth

In September, Princess Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with an aspect of her clothing.

The royals gathered at Westminster Cathedral on September 16 where a catholic funeral service took place to lay the late Duchess of Kent to rest after she passed away on September 4.

Princess Kate appeared pulled pieces from her wardrobe that she had already worn, to say goodbye to the Duchess of Kent.

Kate sported a chic, black Catherine Walker coat dress – the same dress that she wore at Prince Philip’s funeral.

She made the outfit look especially chic by wearing sheer black tights and Gianvito Rossi heels.

The focal point of the outfit, however, was her distinctive pillbox hat from Jane Taylor.

The hat in question features a satin bow and a birdcage veil.

Princess Kate previously worn the unique accessory at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, where she followed Her Majesty’s coffin on September 19, 2022.

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring

Princess Kate has also worn a number of pieces of jewellery that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Most notably, her engagement ring.

Wills popped the question to Kate with the striking Ceylon blue sapphire from Sri Lanka.

It is definitely a memorable piece.

