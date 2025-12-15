Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘special’ time at Forest Lodge with their kids this Christmas

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, will have a “special” Christmas this year after moving into Forest Lodge.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Forest Lodge, located in Windsor Great Park, in recent weeks. They previously lived at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park.

The new house has been described as the Wales family’s “forever home”.

The Prince of Wales with his children on Christmas Day last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has told the Mirror: “This will be a special year for the family in their new home, Forest Lodge. Putting up Christmas decorations is always exciting, but decorating a new house is doubly so.

“I’m sure they’ll also be putting up decorations at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, but I wonder whether they will spend a bit more time than usual in their Windsor home during the school holidays? It must still be fresh and new to them.

“I doubt whether William and Catherine will be able to resist the temptation to spoil them, just as all young parents enjoy spoiling their children, if they are fortunate enough to have the money.”

George, Charlotte and Louis’ Christmas gifts

It’s unclear what George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, will get for Christmas.

But according to Jennie, she thinks George will be “hoping for some more video games”.

Meanwhile, she thinks Charlotte will “probably be happy with anything sporty”.

As for Louis, Jennie reckons he’ll be “very enthused about the trampoline, so maybe a small indoor trampoline would go down well”.

King Charles is expected to host the royal family at Sandringham again this year. It’s a tradition he’s continued after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family spends Christmas at Sandringham (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family’s Christmas at Sandringham

Festivities at Sandringham have happened within the royal family for many years.

On Christmas Day, they step out in Norfolk to attend church and to greet locals who have gathered.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend with their three kids. It’s unclear which other royals will attend.

Meanwhile, on December 25, the king’s Christmas speech will broadcast. Again, it’s a tradition he has taken over from his late mother.

