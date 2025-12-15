Role Prince George could take on at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service in the future

Prince George could reportedly end up taking on a role during Princess Kate’s beloved Christmas carol service in the future.

The Princess of Wales hosts her Together at Christmas carol service each December. She has done so since 2021. This year’s service took place on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.

All three of Kate’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, attended the service in London.

Prince George attended the annual Christmas carol service alongside his siblings and parents (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George tipped for major role at Kate Middleton’s carol service

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis captured hearts as they arrived with their parents for the fifth annual carol service hosted by Princess Kate.

George and Charlotte attended the event for the fourth year running. Meanwhile, Louis returned for his third time.

Princess Kate stunned in a green Catherine Walker coat with a faux-fur collar and diamond star-shaped earrings.

She reportedly told performers before the service that her children were “really excited” to be attending once again.

George, Charlotte and Louis show impressive poise at public appearances.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson believes Prince George may be preparing to take on a more public-facing role in the future, potentially even giving a reading at next year’s carol service.

“George, Charlotte and Louis show impressive poise at public appearances, and they have developed a natural ease in front of cameras and crowds,” Jobson told HELLO!.

“George, in particular, having once looked quite shy and timid in these situations, seems increasingly self-assured. Perhaps it won’t be long until we see him giving a reading at one of his mother’s carol services.”

The young royals charmed onlookers with their impeccable behaviour. On their way inside, the children paused to write their names on red cards for the Connection Tree.

Later, the trio were seen holding flickering candles during the moving service, watched by a congregation of 1,600 guests.

Royal experts have suggested that the young royal could take on a more prominent role in the future (Credit: Chryslene Caillaud/PsnewZ/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince George being ‘prepared’ for royal future

Meanwhile, Prince George is expected to step further into the royal spotlight next year as he turns 13. Sources have claimed that a “real shift” is underway in preparing him for his future as king.

As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and second in line to the throne, George has already started taking part in more public events.

“It’s now time to start the preparations,” one source told Closer. “He’s starting to fully grasp his place in the bigger picture. He doesn’t seem to be daunted by it.”

