Sweet photo of King Charles and Prince George on display inside Clarence House

King Charles has a sweet photo of himself and grandson, Prince George, on display at Clarence House.

His London abode has remained very close to the monarch’s heart over the years. He has kept some sentimental items there.

A heartfelt item on display has been spotted at the king’s home this week, a photograph of one of his beloved grandchildren in pride of place.

King Charles shares a close bond with his grandchildren (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ sweet display at Clarence House

On Tuesday, Queen Camilla opened up the doors of Clarence House. She hosted a charity afternoon tea for Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA), which is the only charity in the UK dedicated to raising awareness of economic abuse.

She welcomed guests to her and Charles’ London home, which led to eagle-eyed royal observers spotting a sweet tribute on display, representing King Charles’ bond with his eldest grandson, Prince George.

Queen Camilla invited guests to Clarence House

Camilla hosted guests in the Garden room, where an image of Prince George with His Majesty could be seen.

The photo showed Charles holding George when he was just a baby, on his Christening day, where he wore a long lace gown for the official photographs.

Meanwhile, King Charles proudly smiled at the camera.

The photo is situated on a dark wooden desk behind the seating area, so easy to spot if you are spending time in the grand room, decked out with sweeping red curtains and a large floral rug.

George’s christening took place in 2013 at St James’s Palace with a 45-minute service.

Prince George’s christening took place in 2013 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

King Charles’ bond with Prince George

King Charles choosing an image of himself and George to be put on display highlights his treasured connection with his eldest grandson.

George will share a similar journey to his grandfather as a heir apparent when his dad William becomes king. Prince George will eventually become king one day like his dad and grandfather.

Charles remains close with his son Prince William’s three children, George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

He is also a grandfather to his son Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. However, he reportedly hasn’t seen them since 2022.

Harry and Meghan now live in the US with their kids. Their reported strained relationship with the royal family has meant Charles hasn’t had time to spend with Archie and Lilibet.

