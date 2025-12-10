Prince Louis is ‘spitting image’ of Kate Middleton’s father Michael, say fans

Royal fans have spotted a resemblance between Prince Louis and his grandfather, Michael Middleton, during a recent outing.

Louis, seven, attended his mum, the Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas carol service last week.

The young prince’s appearance left many fans saying the same thing online…

Louis, Charlotte and George joined their parents at the Together at Christmas carol service (Credit: Cover Images)

George, Charlotte and Louis attend Together at Christmas service

Last Friday (December 5), the Wales children joined their parents at the annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

They were also joined by royal relatives such as Duchess Sophie and Zara and Mike Tindall. Now in its fifth year, Friday’s service had the theme of “love in all its forms”.

George, Charlotte and Louis all matched in navy blue, with the boys looking super smart in suits while Charlotte wore a lovely dress.

In a sweet touch, Princes George and Louis also wore green ties to match the Princess of Wales’ statement forest green fur-lined coat.

I feel like we are seeing Michael Middleton grow up. They look so SO much alike.

Little Louis especially gained a great deal of attention from royal fans. Many could not believe how tall Kate and William’s youngest, now seven, is getting.

One particular photo from the event, capturing Louis gazing adoringly up at mum Kate while they both held candles, seemed to melt hearts.

Meanwhile, several people also took to social media to point out an uncanny resemblance between the young prince and Kate’s dad, Michael Middleton.

Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, also attended Friday’s service (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis compared to grandfather Michael Middleton

“Wow, Prince Louis is stylin’. I think he looks more and more like his grandpa Middleton every day,” one person tweeted, adding: “#cute kid.”

Another person agreed: “Beautiful pictures and yes, young Prince Louis got the cool gene! He also has a distinct look to me of his handsome maternal grandpa.”

A third likewise gushed: “I feel like we are seeing Michael Middleton grow up. They look so SO much alike.”

“Grandpa Middleton! Spitting image!” said someone else, while a fifth fan also commented: “He’s such a Middleton. Spitting image of Michael.”

At last year’s carol service, Prince Louis had shared an adorable tribute seemingly to his grandparents.

The service featured a Kindness Tree outside Westminster Abbey. It encouraged people to leave notes to loved ones.

Sweetly, Louis wrote one which said: “Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me.”

