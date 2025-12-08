Prince Louis’ height at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service stuns fans

Royal fans were left stunned over Prince Louis’ appearance at his mum Princess Kate’s annual Christmas carol service last week.

On Friday (December 5), the Princess of Wales hosted her Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which has taken place every year since 2021, celebrated “love in all its forms”.

Kate’s three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, arrived with their dad, Prince William. Louis’ height left some royal fans stunned.

Prince Louis’ height stuns fans at Together at Christmas carol service

For the event, the Wales family coordinated their outfits. While George and Louis looked smart in navy suits like their dad William, Charlotte wore a navy long-sleeved dress featuring a white collar detail.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales looked stunning in a forest green fur-lined coat and boots.

As images of Louis and his siblings emerged, many royal fans quickly shared their thoughts. Many couldn’t believe how grown up he looked.

One person said on X: “I didn’t realise how tall Prince Louis is getting!!”

Another added: “Prince Louis is also catching up with Princess Charlotte in height.”

Someone else wrote: “Cutie pies. Prince Louis is really tall for 7.”

Meanwhile, one fan gushed: “Oh my how the children have grown! Prince Louis is looking very much older. Princess Charlotte, her dress is beautiful and I love the bow in her hair! Prince George is getting so tall! What a beautiful family!”

Which royals attended the Together at Christmas service?

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children weren’t the only royals in attendance.

They were joined by Mike and Zara Tindall, as well as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Princess Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also attended.

However, Prince William’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, didn’t attend despite their usual appearance at the service.

According to PEOPLE, both sisters were extended official invitations to the concert back in early autumn. However, scheduling conflicts and prior commitments ultimately prevented their attendance.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie shared a message on Instagram.

‘Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating’

Alongside a photo of the service’s programme, Eugenie said: “Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family.

“Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope.”

Kate’s Together At Christmas service will air as part of a special broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas Eve. A repeat will then air on Christmas Day morning.

