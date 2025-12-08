Royal fans’ ‘concern’ over Princess Charlotte at Kate’s Christmas carol service

Princess Charlotte attended her mum Princess Kate’s Christmas carol service on Friday (December 5) with her siblings.

The young royal was seen at the star-studded event at Westminster Abbey. She was joined by her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brothers, Princes George and Louis.

Friday’s Christmas service celebrated “love in all its forms”.

But it was Charlotte, 10, who got fans talking for her resemblance to a royal relative as well as some concern over her outfit.

Princess Charlotte sparks concern at Christmas carol service

For Friday’s festive service, Princess Kate was pictured wearing a stunning forest green fur-lined coat, while the rest of the Wales family matched in navy.

The young prices were looking dapper in suits, while Princess Charlotte appeared to steal the show in an adorable navy dress with a frilly collar and matching velvet bolero. She even had a bow in her hair to match the bows on her ballet pumps!

However, some fans expressed concern for Charlotte, who did not appear to be wearing a coat to the evening service.

“They look amazing but I have a question as I’m ignorant: why isn’t Princess Charlotte wearing a coat? Isn’t she cold?” One person queried.

Was it just me that was hoping Princess Charlotte was warm enough, she was the only one without a coat?

Another fan had the same worry, tweeting: “Everyone arriving is wearing a coat. Of course they are, its December. So why is our beautiful Princess Charlotte of Wales only wearing a dress? That’s not to say she doesn’t look beautiful, just cold maybe?”

Another added: “Was it just me that was hoping Princess Charlotte was warm enough, she was the only one without a coat?”

“Hopefully wearing a thermal vest underneath,” somebody else commented.

However, another person pointed out: “It was not very cold and it is a short, covered walk from the car, only a few steps!”

‘A mini me of her grandmother’

Elsewhere, many fans took to social media to compliment Charlotte’s cute outfit, as well as to point out a likeness they had spotted. Some thought Charlotte looked like her late grandmother, Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother.

“She has her grandmother’s stare.. Beautiful and poised young lady!” One person commented.

“Princess Charlotte looks exactly like her grandmother, the late and beautiful Diana,” another person agreed.

A third likewise said: “Princess Charlotte is such a mini me of her grandmother.”

A fourth also gushed: “Princess Charlotte is a beauty! Very young to be so poised and elegant. Her grandmother Princess Diana would be so proud!”

Kate’s Together At Christmas service will air as part of a special broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas Eve. A repeat will then air on Christmas Day morning.

