Prince Louis’ adorable note at Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas carol service

Princess Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service is happening tonight, so we are thinking back to last year’s festivities.

Last year, Prince Louis left a lasting impression when he penned a heartfelt note at Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service.

The service brings the royals together (Credit: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis’ sweet note at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service

In 2024, the young prince placed a message on the Kindness Tree outside Westminster Abbey.

The tree typically features sweet sentiments written to family members who have shown kindness and compassion.

So, fittingly, Prince Louis made a very heartfelt gesture.

The prince made a note to his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

He penned: “Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me.”

The Middleton family were amongst 1,600 in the congregation, but Louis’ sweet message stood out in particular.

Carole and Michael had played an important part in supporting their daughter following her abdominal surgery in early 2024 and her subsequent diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer.

Princess Kate’s close bond with her family

The Middleton family even featured in Kate’s September 2024 video, where she shared that her chemotherapy treatment was complete.

The family could be seen playing a card game together around a table, in the footage, highlighting Carole and Michael’s presence in the life of the Waleses and demonstrating the fun Louis has with his grandparents.

Carole and Michael are known to spend a lot of time with the Wales family. They even joined Prince William at Royal Ascot in June.

There, the future king showed his chivalrous nature as he assisted Carole as her heel became stuck in the ground.

William met the Middleton’s at the start of his relationship with Kate when they were at university.

Writing in his debut book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James, Kate’s brother, gave an insight into how he gave William a bit of tough time when the prince first struck up a relationship with Kate.

He said: “By now, William has been dating Catherine for six years, so I know him well and there is no scramble to clear up when he comes to supper. But I remember putting him through his paces when we first met. Did he deserve my sister? He had to earn my trust.”

He also explained how William did come to bond closely with Kate’s family.

“I saw a lot of William when he was an officer cadet at Sandhurst, which is fairly close to Bucklebury. So by the time I’m toing and froing between Edinburgh and London, he’s become part of the family.”

Prince Louis made a special gesture last year (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis’ Christmas surprise

Last year, Prince Louis also had a very important responsibility – keeping an element of Kate’s carol service secret.

Princess Kate explained that she wished to keep the ballet performance a secret from her daughter Princess Charlotte, as a surprise.

Kate told Louis two weeks prior to the big day and when he was asked to keep the secret, he told Kate: “Mummy, I promise I won’t say.”

Kate exclaimed on the day: “He’s kept the secret!”

The Princess of Wales praised that it was quite an achievement for Louis to have kept the surprise under wraps for his sister for two whole weeks.

The morning of the service, Kate recalled how Louis had pleaded: “Mummy, please can I tell her, I’m bursting!”

But thankfully, Louis managed to stay quiet until the surprise was revealed to Charlotte later that evening.

The service tonight will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir sing some of the nation’s favourite carols.

There will also be musical performances and readings by guests including Kate Winslet.

Ahead of tonight’s service, Kate shared a deeply personal message.

“At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope. This Carol Service offers a moment of collective togetherness,” Kate wrote, as reported by HELLO!.

“A chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honour the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all.”

Read more: Jessie J reveals reason she hugged Princess Kate at Royal Variety show

So, what do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.