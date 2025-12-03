Kate Middleton’s touching new message ahead of Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton has shared a new message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas carol service.

The personal letter from the Princess of Wales, 43, will be shared at Westminster Abbey and also 15 community carol services across the UK.

Kate’s carol service will take place this Friday (December 5). Writing ahead of the event, the Princess of Wales has reflected on the spirit of connection that defines Christmas.

The Princess of Wales has shared a thoughtful letter ahead of her upcoming Christmas carol concert (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Kate Middleton writes letter for Christmas carol service

“At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope. This Carol Service offers a moment of collective togetherness,” Kate wrote, as reported by HELLO!.

“A chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honour the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all.”

Now in its fifth year, Together at Christmas is hosted by the Princess of Wales and attended by senior royals, including Prince William. Around 1,600 guests are expected at Westminster Abbey.

As the year draws to a close, I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity.

Kate’s letter, written on her official royal stationery, opens with thanks to those joining the service.

It continued: “Thank you for joining this ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a helping hand, presence.”

‘Simple acts of care’ at Christmas

She added: “These simple acts of care might seem small. But they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong. Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together.”

The princess also drew on her passion for nature as a source of comfort and connection: “Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we.”

This year’s carol concert honours those who give back to their communities, like volunteers and carers whose efforts often go unseen.

“The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others,” Kate continued.

The Princess of Wales hosts the service every year (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Thank you for the warmth you have given’

Concluding her message, the Princess of Wales said: “As the year draws to a close, I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity, and that you, too, feel surrounded by the same love and care that you offer so freely.

“Thank you for the warmth you have given… and the quiet, constant light you bring to others. Wishing you a very Happy Christmas.”

Together at Christmas carol service

Prince William will join his wife at the Abbey. We could also see their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attend if schedules allow.

This year’s musical performers include Katie Melua, Fisherman’s Friends, and Griff. Actress Hannah Waddingham and Dan Smith of Bastille will also take the stage.

Readings on the night will be delivered by Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé, and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Together at Christmas will air on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

Will you be watching the Princess of Wales’ Christmas service? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.