Hannah Waddingham ‘pulls out’ of performance at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton will host her Christmas carol service on Friday, however, guest Hannah Waddingham has reportedly been forced to pull out of performing.

Kate’s Together at Christmas service will take place at Westminster Abbey on Friday. It’s now in its fifth year after first taking place in 2021.

A host of guests will attend the service, including actress Hannah. However, she will reportedly no longer perform as originally planned.

Hannah reportedly won’t be singing at the carol service this evening (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Hannah Waddingham has pulled out of Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service

According to HELLO!, Hannah has pulled out of performing at the service because “her singing voice has been compromised from an exhausting filming schedule”.

However, it’s believed she will still join the congregation for the Princess of Wales’ festive event.

Zak Abel will replace Hannah by singing Silent Night.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in green for tonight’s concert (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Royal Insider has contacted reps for Hannah for comment.

Hannah shares a good bond with Princess Kate as well as Prince William. The actress has supported the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize initiative over the years.

Last December, Hannah joined William for a funny video to promote his environmental documentary, The Earthshot Report. A clip saw them play a game of darts!

Louis, Charlotte and George arrived tonight with Prince William (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend service

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were in attendance at the Christmas service.

George, 12, and Louis, seven, looked dapper in matching suits. Meanwhile, Charlotte, 10, coordinated her navy dress, which featured a white collar detail, with her brothers.

Charlotte also wore matching navy tights and navy shoes. She sweetly added a bow to her hair.

The children were seen arriving with dad William. The Prince of Wales wore a navy suit.

The Princess of Wales at her Christmas carol service last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate’s letter ahead of Christmas service

Earlier this week, Kate wrote a heartfelt letter ahead of her festive carol service.

The deeply personal letter will be shared with guests at Westminster Abbey and also 15 community carol services across the UK.

In part of the letter, the Princess of Wales said: “At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope. This Carol Service offers a moment of collective togetherness.

“A chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honour the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all.”

Ahead of Friday’s service, a message on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account read: “Wonderful to see Westminster Abbey dressed and ready ahead of this evening’s Carol Service, complete with beautiful wreaths from The RHS. To all those attending this evening, we look forward to welcoming you!”

Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

