Princess Eugenie’s message after she and Beatrice missed Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service

Princess Eugenie has issued a message after she and sister Beatrice missed Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service on Friday.

The Princess of Wales hosted the event on December 5 at Westminster Abbey. Many royals were in attendance, including Mike and Zara Tindall and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, and their three children also attended.

However, Prince William’s cousins weren’t there. Now, Eugenie has shared a statement on the event.

Princess Eugenie makes statement after missing Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service

Taking to Instagram after the event, Princess Eugenie wrote: “Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family.”

She went on to praise the event itself: “Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope.”

The message was shared over a photo of the service’s programme nestled in a Christmas tree. The image was originally posted by William and Kate’s official account.

According to PEOPLE, both sisters were extended official invitations to the concert back in early autumn. However, scheduling conflicts and prior commitments ultimately prevented their attendance.

Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been regular attendees of Together at Christmas.

In 2023 and 2024, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo made it a family outing. They brought along Edo’s son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie.

The sisters’ consistent presence at the event in previous years made their recent absence more noticeable.

Beatrice and Eugenie have been laying low since their father was stripped of his royal titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The carol service comes at a time when Beatrice and Eugenie’s father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been in the spotlight.

In October, King Charles began formal proceedings to strip Andrew of his remaining royal styles and privileges.

These changes were cemented by a Letters Patent issued on November 3. They included his official relinquishment of the “His Royal Highness” styling and the termination of his lease on Royal Lodge, his long-time residence in Windsor.

Additionally, Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, was directed to stop using the title Duchess of York.

The decision came amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose connection to the royal led to his step back from public royal life in 2019.

Andrew also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has always vehemently denied.

