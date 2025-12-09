Princess Anne’s simple detail in 2025 Christmas card with husband praised

Princess Anne has been praised for her Christmas card for 2025 which also features her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence

With only weeks to go before the big day, the couple’s festive card has been revealed this week by the Governor of Queensland, Dr Jeannette Young.

She shared a photo of the Christmas card from the Princess Royal and Sir Timothy on her social media account on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence’s Christmas card has been unveiled (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence’s Christmas card for 2025

It comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card for this year was shared on the royal family’s official social media accounts recently.

Princess Anne and Timothy’s Christmas card features a photo of them riding in a carriage during their visit to Sark as the Channel Islands marked Liberation Day in May.

The photo was taken by Aaron Chown. You can see it here.

Alongside the photo is a message from the couple. It reads: “With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year from Anne and Tim.”

But a small detail of Anne not including her royal title has won over experts and fans.

One fan wrote on X: “No need to blow the trumpet with the princess title and yet impactful. I like it!”

In addition, another said: “Beautiful card. Such a lovely photo of them both. Love that Tim’s name is also on the card.”

Anne received praise for not using her royal title on her Christmas card (Credit: Joann Randles/Cover Images)

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also opened up about the move.

He told the Daily Mail: “Anne needs no one to blow a trumpet for her. The informal photograph of her and her husband in a delightfully bucolic setting sets the tone for the simple greetings from ‘Anne’ and ‘Tim’.”

Earlier this week, the palace unveiled King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card for 2025.

The royal family’s social media pages shared the card. You can see it here.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” the post read. “The King and Queen are pleased to share this year’s Christmas card, featuring a photograph taken in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome during Their Majesties’ State Visit to The Republic of Italy in April.”

They revealed that photographer Chris Jackson took the image.

The king and queen released their Christmas card this week (Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages)

Fans gushed over the king and queen’s Christmas card.

One person said on Instagram: “Such a lovely photograph! Happy Christmas to Their Majesties!”

Another wrote: “A beautiful photo. After 20 years of marriage, they are still very much in love.”

Someone else added: “Wouldn’t it be exciting to receive a Christmas card like this one in the mail.”

