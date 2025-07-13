Neighbours legend, Stefan Dennis, 66, who has featured on the soap on and off since its launch in 1985, has reportedly signed up for the new series of Strictly.

The news comes just days after it was announced that filming on Neighbours‘ final few episodes has been completed.

Stefan could be set to take to the ballroom floor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis set for Strictly stint?

Stefan made his debut on the soap in 1985 as Paul Robinson, before leaving in 1992. In 2004, he returned and has remained on the programme until its end, which is set to air later this year.

Away from Neighbours, father-of-three Stefan has appeared in the likes of Casualty, The Bill, and River City.

Now, with the Neighbours ending for the second time, Stefan is looking at pastures new.

And, according to The Sun, those pastures could well be the Strictly ballroom floor.

“Stefan is a huge character on the soap and is sure to be a hit with Strictly fans,” a source told the publication.

Stefan ‘would love’ to do the show (Credit: ITV)

Stefan will ‘bring in the ratings’

The source then continued.

“BBC bosses are confident Stefan will bring in the ratings,” the source then went on to say.

“He has made no secret of the fact that he would love to star on Strictly and will put his all into the training,” they then added.

The BBC declined to comment when approached.

ED! has contacted Stefan’s representatives for comment.

Angellica has reportedly signed up for the show (Credit: ITV)

Who else has signed up for Strictly 2025?

Stefan isn’t the first celeb to be linked with Strictly this year.

Celebrity Big Brother and The One Show star Angellica Bell is also reportedly set to take to the ballroom floor.

“Angellica has been very vocal about her desire to be on Strictly. Her confidence was massively knocked by the whole Martin Lewis drama. But she’s had a new lease of life since doing Celebrity Big Brother, ” a source alleged to The Sun recently.

“She wants to grab every opportunity and has no qualms about making known what she wants. She’s hugely energetic and will throw herself into training. Strictly bosses think she’ll be a great fit.”

Stacey Solomon and Dani Dyer are also reportedly being eyed up by bosses.

“Strictly bosses know they need a standout year after all the controversy, and they know Stacey and Dani would fit the bill perfectly. They’re both big signings, and they’d be onto a ratings winner with them both – but they’re also worried that they could be too similar. They’re working out if there’s room for both of them,” a source told Closer earlier this month.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

