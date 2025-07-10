TV presenter Tess Daly reflected on her beloved dad’s death yesterday (July 9), during an appearance on on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

The Strictly Come Dancing legend, 56, lost her dad in 2003. He was aged 71. Sadly, he never got to meet his granddaughters, see Tess host the BBC ballroom series or get honoured with an MBE.

And it’s something she’s spoken about this week…

Tess shared her sadness to Fearne Cotton (Credit: ITV)

How did Tess Daly’s dad die?

Tess’ dad Vivian died from emphysema in 2003 while she was on honeymoon with husband Vernon Kay. The tragedy happened just 18 days after their wedding.

“I miss him terribly because he was just such a strong role model in my life,” she previously told The Guardian. “The man by whom I judged all others, really, because he was such an honourable and moral person who would never harm another being.”

‘I lost him many years ago’

During her appearance on the show, Tess discussed being honoured with an MBE recently. And how it’s been bittersweet news for her and her family.

“Has it felt like a bit of a landmark for you, in terms of your career?” Fearne asked. “Have you stopped and gone: ‘Oh my god, let me look back on this whole career of mine’?”

“I mean, I have thought I wished my dad could know about this, because I sadly lost him many years ago – about 22 years ago – before I even had kids,” she said. “So, he never saw me on Strictly. He loved Brucey [Forsyth]. He loved ballroom dancing! He’d have loved that moment [that she got her MBE],” she then added.

She then went on to say that it would have “meant the world” for her dad to have known about her MBE. She then added that she hasn’t “fully taken it in yet”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘That’ll be when it really sinks in’

Speaking on Fearne’s podcast, Tess revealed when she thinks the news she’s been awarded an MBE will “really sink in”.

“I suppose when I actually get to hold the medal, wear it and have it pinned to me, that’s when it’s going to be when it really sinks in,” she said.

Fearne then asked whether she knew who would be giving her the medal. “Will it be Prince William?” she asked.

“No idea yet,” Tess replied. “It could be King Charles, it could be Prince William. It could be Princess Anne.”

Read more: Vernon Kay issues warning following row with Tess Daly: ‘Don’t feed the beast!’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.