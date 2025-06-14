TV star Tess Daly is in complete awe that she has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Her fellow Strictly co-host, Claudia Winkleman, and football legend David Beckham are also to be given an MBE. However, in a touching post, Tess, 56, cannot believe her latest career accomplishment.

Tess Daly has been awarded an MBE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly reacts to MBE honour

Four hours ago (June 14), the mum-of-two shared a lengthy statement on Instagram about how she was feeling.

“Genuinely still pinching myself…” she began.

“Feeling extremely humbled and very honoured to be awarded an MBE for Services to Broadcasting in King Charles’ birthday honours list. If I could, I would dedicate it to all the wonderful people I have had the pleasure of working with over the past 26 years. What an utter privilege it has been to work with so many legends of broadcasting and Knights of the Realm including Sir Trevor Macdonald and Sir Terry Wogan-and also to the Strictly viewers who have brought us so much joy over the past 20 years-thank you to every one of you for being there for the ride; it means the world having you there,” Tess continued.

“From back in 2004 when it all began with the wonderful Sir Bruce Forsythe til now – 21 years later. Huge congrats to my brilliant girl @claudiawinkle on receiving her award too – who would’ve thought we’d be celebrating this together 20 years after we first met?

Thank you so much for your lovely messages.”

Tess concluded: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to take this in! Xx.”

To accompany the post, she shared various photos of herself throughout the years. In the first slide, Tess uploaded a photo of herself smiling alongside Sir Bruce, who sadly died in 2017.

Other slides included pics with Claudia Winkleman, Trevor McDonald, Brian Dowling, and Sir Terry Wogan.

Vernon shared a sweet tribute to his wife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We’ve all enjoyed this journey together’

While hubby Vernon Kay was absent from the carousel post, that didn’t stop him from gushing about his wife in a heartfelt tribute.

“Well what can we say!!! Congratulations @tessdaly on your MBE. All the hard work and huge effort you put into everything you do has been recognised by the King,” he wrote on his own Instagram page.

“Being on Strictly from the start when our babies weren’t even born just proves how well you’ve done. Now they’re almost 21 and 16 and we’ve all enjoyed this journey together!! Also, bravo everyone at @bbcstrictly and @claudiawinkle for consistently producing the best show every year!! Time to pop a cork me thinks…..”

‘Huge inspiration’

Following Tess’ emotional post, her showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to wish her congratulations.

“My darling I’m so proud of you!!! I only have the HAPPIEST memories with you from SMTV LIVE how we LAUGHED & LOVED!!! Love you,” fellow SMTV Live co-host Brian Dowling wrote.

“Love you,” Claudia Winkleman added.

“Go you!!! Huge inspiration,” former Strictly star Tasha Ghouri expressed.

“Absolutely amazing huge congrats xx,” Sara Davies said.

Read more: Tess Daly embraces the sun as she works on new swimwear campaign: ‘Total magic’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear from you!