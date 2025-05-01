Tess Daly wowed her fans yesterday (Wednesday, April 30) as she posed in a gold bikini on Instagram.

The Strictly star is currently working on a new swimwear campaign – and fans are loving what they’re seeing so far!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly wows in new swimwear campaign

In a new Instagram post for her 874k followers to see, Tess shared some glimpses from a new swimwear campaign for her company, Naia Beach.

The star uploaded several snaps for her fans.

In the first, Tess, wearing a white shirt and shorts, can be seen with her arms around two of the swimsuit models, and company co-founder, Gayle Lawton.

The second photo shows three models, all in different white swimsuits, posing on some steps as the sun shines on them.

A third photo depicts a model wearing a black swimsuit, her hair tied up in a towel, relaxing on a sun lounger on the beach.

The fourth photo is a selfie of Tess and Gayle.

Another picture shows Tess smiling as she carries two striped inflatable pool rings.

The final picture in the post shows Tess wearing a golden bikini by the pool. The star has topped off the look with a golden mesh kaftan.

Tess sent fans wild (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans go wild

“Day 1 wrapped for our next season @naia_beach campaign shoot! Total magic an incredible team and the most beautiful backdrop,” Tess captioned the post.

The star then tagged the Turkish resort where the photoshoots are taking place, before adding: “2 more days to go!”

Fans were loving the sun-soaked snaps.

“Hot stuff,” one follower gushed.

“What gorgeous designs, and you look amazing in the gold costume,” another commented.

“Beautiful,” a third wrote.

“Glad to see your Hard work paying off, the photos look amazing,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly strips to swimsuit in Dubai

It’s not the first time this year that Tess has wowed fans with her swimsuits.

Back in February, the TV star was rocking a bright blue one-piece as she lounged by the edge of an infinity pool atop a highrise in Dubai.

“Wish it could be a @naia_beach day, every day,” she captioned the stunning snap.

Her Strictly co-star, Claudia Winkleman, was amongst those commenting. The presenter posted four love heart emojis in the comment section.

“Wow [heart-eye emoji],” another gushed.

“Beautiful as ever, Tess,” a third followed said.

Read more: Tess Daly ‘fearful’ Vernon Kay is ‘destroying’ swanky six-bedroom family home

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear from you!