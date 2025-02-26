Tess Daly looks stunning as she strips to plunging swimwear in Dubai: ‘One word – perfection’

Tess Daly has turned heads with her sculpted figure in stunning swimwear from the brand she co-founded.

The 55-year-old TV presenter is often hailed for her stunning Strictly Come Dancing outfits. She’s also brutally shut down trolls for coming at her over her fashion choices in the past.

However, the most recent picture of a sun-kissed Tess has been showered with compliments as fans can’t stop raving about how good she looks.

Tess has been seen modelling swimwear from her brand, NAIA Beach (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly stuns in a bathing suit

The mother of two took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 25) to post a picture of herself in a plunging light blue swimsuit from her brand NAIA Beach.

Tess is the co-founder of the swim and resort-wear brand, along with her long-time friend Gayle Lawton. The brand which was started in 2021 is described as an “empowering swimwear range”.

You look so good!

She let her hair hang loose and paired her look with brown aviator shades as she posed by the edge of an infinity pool. In one image, the Strictly host could be seen striking a sensual pose for the camera as she stands in the pool.

Tess’s stunning images were captured at an infinity pool overlooking The Palm in Dubai. She captioned her post: “Wish it could be a @naia_beach day, every day.”

And so do many of her followers, it seems…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘Beautiful as ever, Tess’

The TV presenter’s poolside pictures have been showered with compliments. Her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman was among the first to comment under former model Tess’ post. The lovely Claude posted a series of red heart emojis after seeing the pics.

Soon enough, more followers added to Claudia’s reaction. One fan said: “Great photos. You look beautiful”

Another then added: “One word… Perfection!”

A third person also said: “Beautiful as ever, Tess.” “You look so good,” another gushed. Many more followers commented on Tess’ post with flame emojis.

Tess’ latest pictures follow her Valentine’s Day post dedicated to her husband Vernon Kay. They have been married since 2003.

Alongside a throwback picture of them from 20 years ago, Tess wrote: “Happy V Day @vernonkay Sending loving vibes your way this Valentine’s.” She then added: “Ahh that pic is 20 years old.”

Tess and Vernon are parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14.

