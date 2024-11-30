Strictly host Tess Daly previously had an epic comeback to trolls who “scrutinised” her outfit choices on the BBC One show.

The TV star has been at the helm of the glitzy show – which is back on screens tonight (November 30) – since 2004. Over the years, Tess has pulled off major fashion moments, often opting for jaw-dropping gowns.

And it turns out Tess is no stranger to being at the receiving end of rude trolls, who often find an issue with her outfits.

What’s more, a few years back, Tess clapped back at the trolls, demanding them to “come and tell it to my face”.

Tess pulls out all the stops when it comes to her Strictly outfits (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly on trolls

In an interview from 2017, Tess was quizzed on how she feels about her outfits being “scrutinised” on the show.

It’s a reminder that being a woman is very different from being a man on TV.

Throughout her 20-year run on Strictly, Tess has rocked everything from smart suits to bedazzled gowns and tiny frocks.

Talking to Women’s Health Mag, Tess hit back and those who have a problem with what she wears. She said: “Television is a visual medium, so I guess it comes with the territory.”

Tess previously spoke about the trolls (Credit: ITV)

Strictly host Tess ‘rises above it’

Tess went on: “But it’s a reminder that being a woman is very different from being a man on TV. Their outfits aren’t bloody gossiped about endlessly. But I don’t want to be just another person complaining about their job.”

Then, clapping back, Tess said: “To be honest, I rise above it. And anyway, come and tell it to my face, love.”

Tess’ rule for outfits on show

Meanwhile, in 2021, Tess revealed the strict rule she follows when it comes to wearing “tight” dresses while hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

“On the plus side, I’ve got a fast metabolism, so I can eat as much chocolate as I like,” she told The Guardian. Tess then went on to recall the pain she endures while wearing the bedazzled frocks on Strictly Come Dancing.

She explained: “And… I was going to say I get away with it, but frankly that’s a lie. I’m breathing in most of the time in those tight dresses on Strictly.”

Watch Tess on Strictly on Saturday (November 30) at 7:05 on BBC One.

