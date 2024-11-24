Strictly star Tess Daly previously opened up about the thing she finds most “frustrating” when it comes to filming for the hit BBC show.

The 55-year-old presenter has hosted Strictly since its very start in 2004. However, she recalled a time that was a struggle.

Tess has hosted Strictly since its first-ever series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly was ‘frustrated’ she couldn’t hug people

During the show’s 2020 series, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tess and co-host Claudia Winkleman were unable to mingle with contestants and people on set like they would usually.

The restrictions put in place, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, forced them to remain two metres away from everyone, including the contestants, dancers and judges. The dancers were able to form support bubbles with their celeb partners to take part in the show.

Despite the restrictions, Tess still loved filming the show “more than ever”. However, she found it annoying that she wasn’t able to comfort contestants when they left the competition.

“Of course, it was frustrating that you couldn’t hug people. If someone’s in tears or they’re leaving the show, it’s hard not being able to physically reach out,” she told Women’s Health.

“But Strictly is such a celebratory, feel-good show, full of warmth and sparkle and joy. I felt lucky to be a part of something that people were appreciating on a whole other level because they were stuck at home.”

Even though Tess loved filming the show, the restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic left her ‘frustrated’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’m in awe of what they manage to achieve’

Following last weekend (November 16) in Blackpool, Tess took to Instagram to express that it had been “a blockbuster of a weekend”.

“I wanted to give the biggest thanks to the brilliant Strictly production crew who work so hard moving our entire show,” she continued.

“It’s an epic effort. The whole team are just amazing; genuinely I’m in awe of what they manage to achieve.”

