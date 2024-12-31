Strictly host Tess Daly once expressed concern for her husband Vernon Kay after he injured himself while fixing some Christmas decorations.

Vernon – who is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash tonight on ITV – opened up about the incident during his Radio 2 show earlier this month.

Vernon Kay on injuring his back fixing Christmas lights

Earlier this month, during his BBC Radio 2 show, Vernon spoke about how he hurt his back fixing some Christmas lights.

“I did some electrical adjustments to some outdoor lights yesterday afternoon, and honestly, I swear to goodness. On my knees, on a piece of cardboard, on the damp soil, I lasted about 10-15 minutes and then my back was like ‘oh you’ve got to stop this’,” he said.

“So I went and got an old tin of paint out of the garage and sat on a tin of paint, it was much easier,” he then continued.

Tess Daly’s concern over his plan

Vernon Kay then continued, explaining how his wife, Strictly host Tess Daly, had been watching this all unfold and was wondering what he was up to.

She asked: “What are you doing? I’ve been watching you for the last 15 minutes” before he replied: “This light keeps flickering”.

Despite his injury, Vernon wasn’t going to let it get in the way of fixing the light. As he said, when he “sees something I need it sorted”.

“So I fixed the light, it had a loose connection so instead of literally just screwing the wire into the little box connector, I rewired it myself, I thought, I’m not having any of this it was a bit rusty so I did it all, I shut down the lights, I was careful, don’t worry. I’ve not got a certificate saying I’m good at electrics, but it seems to be still illuminated this morning, even though it was dark,” he said.

‘I was in my own little world’

He then went on to say that he has relished the sense of pride he got from sorting the problem.

“I was in my own little world though. I think sometimes when you do something like that, you set yourself a target and you go right I’m going to get this done. It would be very easy to just leave it and do it over a period of three or four days, but no, I’m going to get it done,” he said.

Catch Vernon on The New Year Big Bash on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (New Year’s Eve) from 5.45pm.

