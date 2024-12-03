Broadcaster Vernon Kay told Jeremy Vine to “wind his neck in” today after the latter went on a peculiar rant, saying croissants are poisonous and should never be eaten.

Jeremy appeared to be making some connection between eating croissants and developing osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that causes bones to become weak and fragile.

Jeremy said Dr Sarah Jarvis, who regularly discusses osteoporosis and health on television and who received a diagnosis for osteoporosis in mid 2023, had “not had a croissant for 40 years”.

The public have come to Vernon’s defence following the croissant–poison debate (Credit: BBC Music/YouTube)

Vernon Kay clashes with Jeremy Vine on croissants poison debate

According to Jeremy Vine, people shouldn’t eat croissants.

“You don’t eat poison in moderation,” he said, in an effort to justify the statement.

“It’s bad, it’s unhealthy, isn’t it? It’s full of just garbage. Yeah, terrible.”

Vernon Kay disagrees.

“Behave yourself!” he countered. “Wind your neck in, Vine! A croissant? Poison?”

Jeremy retorted that you wouldn’t drink petrol in moderation.

To which Vernon replied: “That’s because it’s non-edible, Jeremy.” Inedible, too.

“That’s why. Don’t ever… If I ever catch you stood outside a BP with a petrol pump in your mouth, I will give you a thrashing.”

Jeremy contends that croissants are, in fact, poisonous… (Credit: Jeremy Vine & Storm Huntley on 5/YouTube)

Traditionally, croissants contain the following ingredients: butter, flour, sugar, eggs, salt, water, yeast, and milk.

They tend to be high in calories, fat and carbohydrates. This doesn’t make them inherently unhealthy, as long as they don’t make up too large a proportion of your overall diet.

In other words, don’t have them for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Viewers lambast Jeremy Vine for croissant comments

Viewers and listeners of the two veteran presenters have been airing their thoughts on their little debate on social media.

One wrote on X: “Omg what is Jeremy Vine going on about? Croissants are poison? We need good fats like butter in moderation!

“Vernon Kay is spot on to tell him to wind his neck in,” they concluded.

Another said: “Jeremy Vine has just told the nation that croissants are poisonous! I bought everyone in the office croissants this morning… Should we be going to the doctors for a check up?”

Fear not, anonymous croissant buyer. Your colleagues will be all right – as long as they’re not gluten intolerant.

