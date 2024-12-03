I’m A Celebrity star Declan Donnelly checked by medics after spider bite

I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly had to be checked over by medics after sustaining a spider bite. Luckily, he’s fine.

The dangerous jungle is filled with insects and animals which may or may not be venomous. Only last week, Tulisa Contostavlos had to be examined by medical professionals in the middle of her trial because she felt something crawl up her ear.

Ant and Dec were live on Jungle Club last night (December 2), when they jokingly narrated the rather scary incident.

Dec is ‘absolutely fine’ after getting bit by a spider (Credit: ITV)

Declan Donnelly was bitten by a spider on I’m A Celebrity

Just like the rest of the I’m A Celebrity campmates, the hosts of the ITV show are also at risk of getting attacked by the occupants of the jungle.

Ant explained in detail the scary experience that occurred off the show. He said: “We’ve had quite a lot of drama not only on the show but off the show as well because Dec had a spider on his neck and was bitten by a spider and the medic was called in to have a look.”

Dec then showed a picture of the spider that bit him, which jumped into his script before climbing up his neck. The host went on to joke about the incident: “The medic said I was lucky to be alive. If I wasn’t so fit and healthy, and masculine, I might not have survived.”

However, Ant clarified that the medic said no such thing to his co-host. In fact, Dec was bit by a jumping spider, so “it was absolutely fine”.

Jumping spiders are not dangerous

According to Healthline, jumping spiders are the most common type of spiders. “Jumping spiders are not dangerous to humans, even if you get bitten by one,” notes the website.

These spiders only attack when they are being crushed or threatened. Their bites are less severe than a bee sting and the person who got bit may suffer from a small mosquito-sized bite.

However, health concerns can’t be fully ruled out if you are allergic to the jumping spider’s venom. It seems Dec isn’t.

Medics on I’m A Celebrity

Bob McCarron aka Medic Bob is a popular medical doctor, who has attended to several stars on I’m A Celebrity. However, he didn’t return after the 22nd series.

The Sun reports, he was responsible for removing a cockroach from former I’m A Celebrity star Fatima Whitbread’s nose in 2011.

He was responsible for removing the same insect from Harry Redknapp’s ear in 2019. Dr. Bob also treated Sam Quek and Matthew Wright in 2016 and 2013 when they found themselves in a similar situation.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

