Ant McPartlin ‘not surprised’ over Jane Moore’s I’m A Celebrity exit as he explains why she was out first

Ant McPartlin has addressed why he thinks Jane Moore became the first campmate to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle.
On Friday night, Jane was voted out of camp by the public. As she said goodbye to her campmates, she said: “Hard work does not get rewarded, let’s put it that way.”
Speaking on spin-off show Unpacked later that night, Ant revealed why he thinks Jane became the first star out.
Ant McPartlin on Jane Moore jungle exit
He said: “I’m not surprised because I think she kind of hit the nail on the head. If you work hard down there and do loads of chores, and just get things done, not a lot of that is seen.”
Dec Donnelly continued: “Sometimes you go under the radar a little bit.”
Ant added: “Yeah, you do.”
He said viewers like to see entertainment.
Ant added: “We’ve had that many times where people go ‘but I’ve done everything down there’ and you go ‘yeah, but we didn’t get a chance to see it because what the viewers want to see is entertaining chats and the trials, not necessarily somebody scrubbing pots every day.'”
Viewers seemed to agree with Ant on X. One person said: “‘Hard work doesn’t pay’ – no #jane because it’s an entertainment show and as nice as you might be you unfortunately weren’t as entertaining as the other larger than life personalities.”
Another wrote: “No Jane, hard work doesn’t pay on an entertainment show. The clue is in the name, you have to actually entertain the public.”
Nadia Sawalha on Jane’s exit
Following Jane’s exit, her Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha hit out at bosses over airtime.
She said on Instagram: “Not only am I gutted, but I do get [bleep] off with these shows where the older person always seems to get out first.
“They’re the ones with the best chat. I think it’s a real shame because Jane would have been such a good one to watch.”
She then tagged I’m A Celebrity in the post and wrote: “@imacelebrity give older women more airtime… they have a lot to offer!”
