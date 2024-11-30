I’m A Celebrity star Jane Moore supported by Loose Women stars as Nadia Sawalha hits out over exit

Jane Moore left the I’m A Celebrity jungle first last night and her Loose Women colleagues are now speaking out.

On Friday night, Loose Women star Jane became the first campmate to be voted out. Viewers were divided over the elimination, with some admitting they weren’t surprised while others were sad to see Jane go.

One of the people sad to see her go was her co-star Ruth Langsford, who recently flew out to Australia to appear on the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked as well as support Jane.

Another of Jane’s Loose Women co-stars, Nadia Sawalha, has also hit out over her jungle exit.

Nadia Sawalha hit out over Jane Moore’s I’m A Celebrity exit (Credit: Instagram)

Jane Moore leaves I’m A Celebrity

Speaking on Instagram, Nadia said in a video: “Not only am I gutted, but I do get [bleep] off with these shows where the older person always seems to get out first.

“They’re the ones with the best chat. I think it’s a real shame because Jane would have been such a good one to watch.”

She then tagged I’m A Celebrity in the post and wrote: “@imacelebrity give older women more airtime… they have a lot to offer!”

Nadia also gushed that she felt “proud” of Jane.

Jane became the first celebrity out (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on Jane Moore

Meanwhile, speaking on Unpacked on Friday night, Ruth said of Jane’s exit: “Gutted for her. The Loose Women will all be gutted for her.

“The thing I’m pleased about for Jane is that people did get to see the non-fierce Jane because she’s very forthright, she says what she thinks, as we saw.”

I think it’s a real shame because Jane would have been such a good one to watch.

She continued: “She won’t change her mind, she’s very opinionated. But I think people saw the caring side of her.

“They saw the side of Jane where she just draws people out just by asking the right questions.”

Ruth said she feels “gutted” over Jane’s exit (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked

She went on to say she feels “gutted” for Jane because she’s “always wanted to do the show”.

Ruth was then asked about Jane’s comment about “hard workers” during her exit. As she said goodbye to her campmates last night, Jane said: “Hard work does not get rewarded, let’s put it that way.”

Earlier this week, Jane hit out at camp leaders Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones for giving her the chore of washing up dishes. She called the decision “sexist”.

Unpacked co-host Sam Thompson asked Ruth: “Do you think she maybe feels like they’re not getting enough of the screen time?”

Ruth replied: “Well everybody probably thinks they don’t get enough screen time. It’s the nature of a show like this.

“She certainly won’t have any hard feelings, but she makes a great point. There are people quietly getting on with it and without them, the camp would probably fall apart.”

She then added: “I mean who’s going to be doing the washing up now?”

