I’m A Celebrity star Jane Moore has left the jungle first following a public vote.

During Friday night’s episode (November 29), hosts Ant and Dec announced that the first celebrity would leave camp tonight. At the start of the show, they asked viewers to vote for who they wanted to save.

At the end of the show, Ant and Dec headed into camp to reveal who would be first to pack up their things and leave camp life behind.

Jane Moore leaves I’m A Celebrity

In the bottom two were Jane and Dean McCullough. Ant and Dec then announced that Jane will be leaving the jungle.

As she said goodbye to her campmates, Jane said: “Hard work does not get rewarded, let’s put it that way.”

Speaking in the exit interview, Jane said: “No more washing up, yes! I’m never washing up again, ever.”

Talking about her washing up controversy, Jane said: “I did a [lot down there]. But hard work doesn’t pay off, I’m first out. People don’t recognise hard work.”

Earlier this week, Jane hit out at camp leaders Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones for giving her the chore of washing up dishes. She called the decision “sexist”.

Tonight, viewers branded Jane’s remarks “bitter” on X. One person said: “Not at all surprised that Jane’s out first. She hasn’t brought much to the show apart from her moaning.”

Another wrote: “What a bitter comment from Jane at the end, no wonder she is first out.”

A third added: “Ugh Jane, please don’t be bitter. ‘Hard work does not get rewarded’ just makes me cringe. It’s not about hard work, it’s about personality. And this is a very very hard year to stand out.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Tad Bitter there Jane.”

Others felt differently, however. One said: “Gutted to see Jane leaving first, she was a great and pleasant campmate in fairness.”

Another wrote: “Jane’s curiosity and calm nature were great for the jungle but it seems the camp just couldn’t keep up.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on Saturday (November 30) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

