EastEnders fans beg for Max Branning return as Peter and Lauren get engaged

In EastEnders, Peter and Lauren are newly engaged. And, now fans are begging for a Max Branning return for the wedding.

Peter initially proposed to Lauren this week but she rejected his marriage offer. But, she then had a change of heart and proposed to him outside the market – and he agreed to get wed.

And fans are now desperate for a Walford icon to return to watch the couple say ‘I do.’

Peter and Lauren are engaged (Credit: BBC)

Peter and Lauren engaged in EastEnders

This week in EastEnders, Peter was busy trying to deal with Cindy blocking his phone number. So much so that he forgot to attend Lauren’s baby scan.

Lauren wasn’t best pleased, with Peter vowing to make it up to her by getting down on one knee and proposing to Lauren.

Lauren said ‘no’ though, later sitting Peter down and explaining that she couldn’t marry him as she was keeping a huge secret from him.

She then shared that she wasn’t the one to attack Cindy at Christmas. But, she knew who did – Kathy.

Peter was furious with Kathy for trying to bump off his mum, with Lauren then going home and feeling her baby kick.

She then admitted to her unborn little one that she should’ve said ‘yes’ to Peter, staring at the ring.

Lauren then headed outside and asked Peter to marry her. And, this time, the couple got engaged in a happy moment.

Could Max make a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

Fans desperate for Max Branning to return for Lauren wedding

Lauren’s dad Max Branning was last seen in EastEnders in 2021, with actor Jake Wood bowing out of the role.

However, with such a huge family occasion on the way in Walford, fans are now begging for Max to return to watch his daughter get wed to Peter.

One fan on X asked: “So a Max return for Peter and Lauren’s wedding??,” to which another person replied: “Need that immediately.”

Another person shared: “OMG! Imagine if they brought back Lauren’s dad Max Branning on Lauren & Peter’s wedding day. Where it’s later revealed that Cindy has been in cahoots with Max to get revenge on Ian & Kathy.”

A fourth viewer added: “So if Peter and Lauren’s wedding does in fact go ahead surely Max, Tanya and Bobby will return. Here’s hoping anyways.”

Read more: Why EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy hasn’t married long-term fiancé she met on the set of soap

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.