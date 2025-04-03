Coronation Street fans predict huge whodunnit storyline for Mick Michaelis

Coronation Street fans have predicted a huge new whodunnit storyline involving soap villain Mick Michaelis.

Reports recently revealed that both Mick and Lou Michaelis would be leaving the soap this summer just months after joining.

And fans think their exit will involve the death of Mick in a grisly way.

Mick and Lou are reportedly leaving the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mick and Lou’s upcoming ‘exit’

Couple Mick and Lou arrived in Weatherfield a couple of months ago as Chesney and Gemma’s ‘nightmare neighbours.’

Since then, Mick’s become quite the villain – with Chesney just discovering that he’s the man who was tormenting him in the silver van.

Mick’s also made Daisy uncomfortable in the pub by flirting with her, also rubbing Weatherfield residents up the wrong way by blasting loud music on the cobbles.

And now, it’s been reported that both Lou and Mick are leaving the soap this summer. And, it will also be revealed that Brody will be exposed at Kit Green and Lou’s son…

But, what will this mean for Mick? Will this play a part in the couple’s exit from the show?

Will Mick be killed off? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Mick victim of whodunnit?

With Mick being not the most liked guy in Coronation Street, a new fan theory has predicted how he’ll leave the soap. And, it might just be in a body bag.

The theory suggests that Mick will actually be killed off, sparking a brand-new whodunnit storyline in Coronation Street.

The theory reads: “Mick is clearly going to killed off in a big ‘whodunnit’ storyline but now we know Lou is also leaving it’s not gonna take Agatha Christie to work out who does it!”

The suggestion is that Lou will kill her husband Mick before leaving the soap, being the obvious suspect to bump Mick off.

But, is this really how the couple will leave the soap?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

