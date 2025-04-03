ITV’s This Morning left viewers raging after presenter Kate Lawler reacted when she was interrupted during her segment today.

Kate, 44, appeared on Thursday’s (April 3) show to promote This Morning’s Easter egg hunt, where viewers could win an impressive £250k. As she shared details of the competition, Kate appeared in London’s Westminster while standing on an open-top bus.

However, the show was soon hit with mayhem, and viewers certainly had their say about Kate’s reaction.

Kate’s reaction to being interrupted on This Morning left viewers fuming (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenter Kate Lawler rages during segment

While being filmed live on top of the bus, Kate was interrupted by an Ambulance’s sirens in the background. As a result, she immediately reacted.

“Classic! The police siren had to go off as soon as I started speaking, didn’t it?” she said.

As the siren continued to get louder, Kate raged: “Do you mind? I’m trying to tell them about the competition.”

When the ambulance drove past the bus, the Big Brother star added: “Honestly! You couldn’t make it up, could you?!”

While Kate was only joking, fans didn’t take her reaction lightly.

Thursday’s show was hosted by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley (Credit: ITV)

‘Celeb entitlement’

“Complaining about ambulance probably going to save someone’s life, seriously!” one user wrote on X.

“The nerve that someone needs an ambulance when Kate Lawler is talking. Celeb entitlement,” another person shared.

“How inconsiderate Kate was in that competition on #ThisMorning with an ambulance blaring the sirens and all she did was shout ‘Do you mind I’m trying to do a competition?’ yes I know they wouldn’t be able to hear her because they was probably on their way saving a life.” a third remarked.

“Would love someone to find out the incident that ambulance was racing to and forward the details onto Kate Lawler for her conscience to dwell on,” a fourth person said.

“Kate Lawler is a disgrace!” a fifth expressed.

