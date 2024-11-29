I’m A Celebrity viewers complain over Jane Moore’s pronunciation of Maura Higgins’ name

Loose Women star Jane Moore has found herself at the centre of yet another controversy during her time on I’m A Celebrity, this time for repeatedly mispronouncing fellow campmate Maura Higgins’ name as “Moira”.

Fans of the show have taken to social media to air their frustrations, calling the repeated mistake disrespectful.

Jane Moore on I’m A Celebrity

Loose Women panellist Jane has been a polarising figure in the jungle.

From clashing with campmates to underperforming in Bushtucker trials, her time on the show has been anything but smooth sailing.

Earlier in the series, Jane sparked backlash when she accused Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan of being “sexist and ageist” after they assigned her washing up duties.

But the controversy didn’t end there. Jane was later criticised for using the camp’s limited supply of hot water to clean dishes rather than making the trek to the creek.

Her actions even prompted host Ant McPartlin to cheekily call her out on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

“Go down to the creek, Jane!” He quipped.

During a Bushtucker trial alongside Maura Higgins earlier this week, Jane’s performance drew criticism.

While Maura braved her fears and navigated tunnels filled with spiders, cockroaches, and snakes to retrieve code words, Jane – who was tasked with swimming through partially submerged tunnels – missed multiple stars, either giving up or simply swimming past them.

Viewers were quick to call out her lack of effort, especially since many believed she had the easier task.

I’m A Celebrity news

Now, I’m A Celeb’s Jane is being called out for something seemingly minor but annoying – consistently mispronouncing Maura’s name as “Moira”.

One fan took to X to express their annoyance. “Sorry, but it annoys me the way Jane calls Maura ‘Moira’ #ImACeleb.”

However, others were less forgiving.

“How does Jane still not know Maura’s name after all this time? Who’s Moira?? #ImACeleb,” one viewer fumed.

“Jane calling Maura ‘Moira’ is killing me #ImACeleb,” another viewer wrote.

“Obsessed with the fact Jane has been calling Maura ‘Moira’ for the past week #ImACeleb,” a fourth joked.

However, some wondered if Jane’s repeated slip might just be due to her accent.

“Is it her accent or does Jane keep calling Maura, Moira? #ImACeleb,” one viewer queried.

