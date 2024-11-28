I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin hits out at Jane Moore amid ‘watergate’

Ant McPartlin has hit out at Jane Moore over “watergate” in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

Tensions in the camp have been brewing, and last week saw Loose Women star Jane Moore at the centre of the controversy.

The drama unfolded when Jane complained about being assigned dishwashing duties.

TV’s Jane Moore came under fire for using hot water to wash the dishes (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore on I’m A Celebrity

Jane accused fellow campmates, McFly’s Danny Jones and boxing legend Barry McGuigan, of being “sexist and ageist” for giving her the washing up role.

Then, during Wednesday’s episode, it was discovered that Jane was using hot water in camp to wash the dishes – a move which garnered criticism due to the limited resources at the camp.

Usually, campmates wash the dishes down at the creek – which is away from the main campsite. At the moment, Dean and Melvin Odoom’s chore is making sure the water is changed in camp.

Last night, Melvin became irritated with Dean for not keeping on top of the job. Dean then complained about the chore, saying he didn’t like being in charge of the water.

Things became heighted later when it was revealed that the dishes were being washed at the camp rather than the creek.

“I would be really miffed if I was on water duty, the boiled water is for drinking,” one viewer complained online.

“Just because Jane doesn’t like her job she’s making everyone else’s life harder,” another complained.

“Jane went on and on about wanting to do a challenge then just refused if it was in the water. Then had a hissy over doing washing up, THEN used the drinking water!” A third fan fumed.

However, some viewers defended Jane’s actions.

“I’d rather my dish be washed in hot water than smelly creek water,” one viewer argued.

“But hot water will help clean the dishes?” Another queried.

Ant and Dec addressed the controversy on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked

On Wednesday night, Ant and Dec addressed the ongoing drama on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

This spin-off review show is hosted by reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, former contestant Joel Dommett, and presenter Kemi Rodgers.

Ant didn’t hold back in his critique. “Well, I’d like to talk about watergate,” he began. “Dean – you shouldn’t have to ask him. If it’s a shared responsibility, then there shouldn’t be one person pushing the other one to do it.”

Turning his attention to Jane’s hot water use, Ant added: “But I have to say, when they mentioned later on that they’re washing up the dishes with the hot water – what a waste of water!”

“What a waste of water!” Sam agreed.

Ant then cheekily addressed Jane directly: “Go down to the creek, Jane!”

Dec joined in on the light-hearted ribbing: “Get yourself down to the creek!”

Sam elaborated on the impracticality of using the camp’s limited hot water supply for dishwashing.

“See, this is what I was saying,” he explained. “You’ve got to boil the water to make sure it’s drinkable. Then you’ve got to put it in those sacks and let it cool down. You’re using it for washing up – that’s mental.”

