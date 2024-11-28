On I’m A Celebrity this week, an unlikely friendship has blossomed between GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles.

At the start of the I’m A Celebrity 2024 series, viewers were trying to predict where romance might blossom in camp. What they didn’t count on, was the sweet platonic relationship between Richard and GK – real name Grace Keeling.

These two can’t stop making each other laugh at camp, while planning their funerals.

GK Barry and Richard Coles on I’m A Celebrity

As all the campers, except Melvin, got a rest from their chores, GK, 25, and Richard, 62, had a ‘interesting’ conversation on Wednesday night’s episode.

“Don’t you ever want to go watch your funeral just to see what people say, see who turns up,” GK asked the Reverend.

Of course, the Rev has his funeral all planned out and told the influencer it’s going to last 17 hours.

“I’m very against having quiche at a wake,” was the social media personality’s response.

In the Bush Telegraph, Grace told the cameras: “Me and Reverend talk about the most random stuff all day. I think I’m going to have attachment issues when I leave here. I’m going to start going to church just to see him.”

Somehow, The Communards singer Richard ended up agreeing to make his “last act” to host the TikTok star’s funeral himself.

Grace added: “So I’ve told him he needs to cling on till I die. He can do my funeral and then he can die. I can see him putting a bit of pizzazz on to it, so I like it.”

I’m A Celebrity 2024 latest

In the Bush Telegraph, Richard confessed: “Oh GK, GK, you’ll never get to the depths of the mystery that is GK.”

He continued, full of admiration: “She’s so funny. I love her angle on things and she’s a decent, kind, good person.

“I love GK and I hope that we continue to be friends. She just makes me laugh and I think that we’re on each other’s wavelength. And I’d like to have her around in my life, that would be great.”

Even with the age gap the pair find a way to be “relatable” to each other. When GK asked him: “Do you think your frontal lobes come through?”

The Reverend had a Gen-Z quip ready to go: “I think it’s pushing out like a page three girl’s bust.”

Fans hearts are melting over this unlikely friendship

Viewers are so smitten with this pairing they can’t help but gush all over X.

“GK Barry and Rev Richard Coles talking about their funerals is very funny in a dark sort of way, love that they feel like they can talk about anything and everything,” shared one X user.

Another said: “GK Barry and Reverend Richard have the on-screen friendship we never knew we needed.”

“Rev Richard Coles and GK Barry being my ultimate friendship goals was an unexpected turn of events,” commented one admiring fan.

One hopes Richard’s wishes come true. They said: “GK Barry and Richard’s friendship is so pure!! I really hope they stay in touch after the series is over.”

Viewers can’t get enough of GK Barry and Reverend Richard’s banter

Their banter has gone down such a storm that many fans are calling for them to have their own podcast or TV show!

“GK and Richard are actually melting my heart can we give them their own show or a podcast or something? I LOVE them,” shared one super-fan.

Meanwhile, another said: “Who else is ready for the GK and Reverend Richard Podcast? I am.”

One fan even took things a step further by pretending to start a petition to get them their own show.

Alongside a fake image of a petition with 2,764,983 signatures, they commented: “My petition to have GK Barry and Reverend Richard have their own TV show be doing numbers, yo!”

Another wants them to join the rival Channel 4 show Gogglebox: “I need reverend Richard and GK Barry together on an episode of Gogglebox, please.”

Finally, even Ant and Dec might need to watch their backs if these two keep up the charm. One viewer shared: “Richard and GK are the best most unlikely duo ever. Get them to present this show. They are so random and funny together.”

