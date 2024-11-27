I’m A Celebrity fans were left applauding Melvin Odoom over his nickname for Dean McCullough.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean has ruffled plenty of feathers in the jungle so far. And during the latest instalment on Wednesday (November 27), things took an awkward turn when he clashed with campmate Melvin.

And Melvin soon conjured up an epic nickname for Dean that fans have dubbed the “quote of the series.”

Dean’s ruffled a few feathers already (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Dean McCullough and Melvin clash

During the I’m A Celebrity episode, Melvin and Dean were not too happy with their chore allocation: water duties.

Going back and forth to collect, carry and boil water, tensions started to rise as Melvin said of Dean: “It’s almost like another chore to ask him to help… it’s like telling a kid to tidy up his bedroom.”

Later that day in camp things took an awkward turn when Melvin – who continued with his water duties – realised Dean was nowhere to be seen. Melvin told his fellow campmates: This is a lone-man situation, he’s very good at disappearing.”

The pair clashed (Credit: ITV)

Melvin reveals nickname for Dean on I’m A Celebrity

Later, and carrying one pot of water back to camp, Dean told his fellow campmates: “That is no joke, the pot is so heavy.”

He added: “I hate doing the water guys I’ve said it, I’m just gonna have to hold my hands up, it’s an awful job and I hate it, and I don’t wanna do it anymore. Guys I can’t, it’s not for me!”

Listen, your new name is Houdini because you like to disappear!

Melvin then encouraged Dean to carry on fetching water with him, and the camp told him to adopt a positive attitude. But Dean said: “Look, no beef, no drama, I just hate my job!”

Coming up with Dean’s new nickname, Melvin joked: “Listen, your new name is Houdini because you like to disappear!”

Melvin’s nickname left fans in tears of laughter (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans react to Dean’s nickname

Melvin’s nickname Houdini went down a treat with I’m A Celebrity watching the show at home.

The quote of the series

Rushing over to X, one person said: “Oh my days I literally HOWLED with laughter at Melvin’s line there. So so funny and true.”

A second wrote: “Melvin: YOUR NAME IS HOUDINI BECAUSE YOU LIKE TO DISAPPEAR. The quote of the series.”

A third penned: “I’m sorry but Houdini AKA Hou-Dean-i will never get enough credit as a quality joke.” Someone else proclaimed: “@Melvinodoom calling @thedeanlife Houdini is the most hilarious [expletive] I’ve ever heard! Like honestly I have to agree with him, Dean’s new name is Houdini.”

