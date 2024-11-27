Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity delivered another round of drama and challenges, but one moment involving Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse left viewers divided.

During the episode, the campmates faced the dreaded Fright Bus challenge. They were crammed into a bus and showered with creepy crawlies and other grotesque creatures.

However, during the challenge, they had the opportunity to win some “luxury” luggage to take back to camp.

After enduring the ordeal, the celebrities returned to camp where they opened their luggage to see what goodies they had won.

Oti Mabuse found a sparkly pink dress in her backpack. (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

While unpacking their bags, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti pulled out a floor-length baby pink sequined gown.

Holding it up for the group to admire, she exclaimed: “Look at this! I’ve got a Strictly dress!”

However, before she could proceed, I’m A Celeb’s Dean jumped in.

Oti didn’t want to wear it, so I ripped it out of her hand and I shoved it on.

“I’m gonna put it on,” he interjected, quickly grabbing the dress from Oti, as she passed it over.

“There was a very sparkly dress,” Dean later explained in the Bush Telegraph. “Oti didn’t want to wear it, so I ripped it out of her hand and I shoved it on. I was living my best glittery-dressed life, giving it the whole Shirley Bassey.”

Dean was shown pulling the dress over his clothes and dancing around the camp, much to the amusement of his fellow contestants.

However, some viewers were less than impressed with his behaviour.

Dean McCullough was accused of “snatching” the dress from Oti (Credit: ITV)

Oti and Dean on I’m A Celeb

On social media, fans expressed their frustration, accusing Dean of being overbearing and attention-seeking.

One X user wrote: “#ImACeleb Anyone notice how Dean whipped Oti’s sparkly silver dress off her? Gave her no choice, just took it.”

Another added: “Dean ‘oh my bag’s boring,’ how do I get the attention now? Oti give me that sparkly dress I’m putting it on for attention. #ImACeleb #imacelebrity2024.”

“Dean saying ‘Oti didn’t want the sparkly dress’… rubbish, he grabbed it out of her hand as she took it out the case! He always wants to be centre of attention #ImACeleb,” a third viewer fumed.

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user pointing out: “Snatching Oti’s dress like that… Rude disgusting behaviour.”

Dean has been facing backlash for his behaviour in camp, and screaming during trials. Many fans have defended him on Instagram this week. One said: “Proud of you so much @thedeanlife you’re so awesome.”

Another gushed: “Dean they could never make me hate you.”

