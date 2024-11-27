The mum of I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough has touched down in Brisbane, Australia, to support her son as he competes in the jungle series.

However, her mission isn’t just to cheer him on – she’s planning to have a “wee word” with co-host Ant McPartlin over what she perceives as “hard” treatment of Dean during the show’s Bushtucker trials.

Dean McCullough has been criticised for his melodramatic reactions (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

Now, Dean’s mum Ann has defended her son, whose screams and dramatic reactions during trials have prompted teasing from Ant and Dec.

“We are seeing the real Dean, he is just being himself,” she told The Mirror. “He just gets on with it. And that’s what I said to him: ‘Have fun and be yourself.'”

Ant, in particular, has expressed frustration with Dean during the trials. Ant even admitted letting his “annoyance” come out on screen, which he called “unprofessional”.

Ann has now addressed Ant’s comments.

“I think Ant’s been a wee bit hard on him,” she said. “I’m going to have to have a wee word with Ant about that, maybe later. He has been game for anything. He’s just been himself, and we’re all so, so proud.”

Ant McPartlin has admitted being ‘annoyed’ with Dean in the trials (Credit: ITV)

Ant on I’m A Celebrity

While Dean has tackled six trials so far, his mother admitted that seeing him repeatedly voted to face the challenges has been difficult.

“It’s been awful. Every time he has been picked again, it’s been ‘oh my God.’ Do you know what, he’s a team player, he loves it and does his best,” she said.

Ann said she believes Dean’s charm and humour are part of why viewers keep voting for him.

Last week, Ant addressed becoming annoyed with Dean after he quit a Bushtucker trial halfway through.

Ant said on spin-off show Unpacked: “My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I’m not happy about it.”

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse’s chances of getting to final dashed after fans’ pleas

So, what do you think of Dean? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.