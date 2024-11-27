Fans of I’m A Celebrity were left in stitches during Tuesday night’s episode (November 26) after Maura Higgins unleashed a hilariously ‘foul-mouthed’ outburst at fellow contestant Jane Moore during their first Bushtucker trial together.

The task paired Love Island alum Maura with Loose Women star Jane in a challenge involving tunnels, creepy crawlies, and a lot of teamwork.

While Jane navigated submerged tunnels to unlock stars, Maura crawled through tunnels above ground. However, Maura’s tunnels were packed with mud crabs, snakes, and spiders – her biggest fear.

Maura screamed at Jane during a moment of frustration (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins on I’m A Celebrity

The trial quickly turned into chaos when Maura attempted to relay code words to Jane, who needed them to access stars.

Screaming and visibly terrified, Maura shouted down the word “boat”. However, Jane misheard her.

Her one-liners were amazing.

When Jane couldn’t understand Maura’s pronunciation of the letter “A”, the reality star lost her patience.

In a moment of frustration, Maura screamed: “‘A’ for ‘asshole’!”

The outburst left viewers howling with laughter. Social media erupted with praise for Maura’s wittiness.

One viewer tweeted: “You could tell she was genuinely terrified. She did so well though!!! And her one-liners were amazing ‘A for asshole!!!!!’ LMAOOO.”

Another called her a natural entertainer. “Maura is hilarious – absolute comedy gold!” They gushed.

Some fans crowned this moment as the highlight of the series so far. “Maura, quote of the series there,” one post read.

“Her fear of spiders might kill her, but Maura’s giving us the laughs we all need,” another joked.

Someone else laughed: “That was hilarious Maura A for Asshole.”

Jane Moore was accused of not making an effort in the trial. (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity trial

While Maura’s performance in the trial won her fans, Jane wasn’t as lucky.

Although the Loose Women panellist kept her composure during the underwater challenge, she struggled to unlock the underwater keypads, leaving several stars uncollected.

Many fans felt like Jane didn’t make much of an effort during the trial – especially as Maura had the more difficult of the two tasks.

“I’m sorry but Jane is all talk no bite! Maura tried so hard for Jane just not to try!!!! #TeamMaura #ImACeleb,” one fan complained.

“Jane is [bleep] useless,” another fumed. “Don’t moan about wanting to do a trial and then turn out that kind of performance.”

A third agreed. “Sorry Jane‘s attempt at the trial was awful!! Missed so many stars whilst Maura is going through every single hellish compartment #imaceleb #imacelebrity.”

Following the trial, Jane and Maura returned to camp with fewer stars than they’d hoped – six out of 12 in fact!

However, Maura’s unfiltered reactions have already cemented her as a fan favourite.

Meanwhile, viewers voted for singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos to take on Wednesday night’s trial.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones ‘interrupted’ by Dean McCullough as viewers fume

What do you think of Maura and Jane’s performance? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.