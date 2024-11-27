I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones finally had his hands on a guitar during last night’s episode, but fans were fuming at Dean McCullough’s behaviour towards him.

The I’m A Celebrity campmates took part in maybe one of the most daunting challenges yet – the Fright Bus. On this terrifying journey, the celebrities had the chance to collect a luxury item of luggage. While many were disappointed with their gifts, Danny’s guitar went down a storm.

However, some viewers believe Dean couldn’t stand someone else getting the limelight…

Dean was loving life! (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones on I’m A Celebrity

In Tuesday’s episode, the celebrities faced a horrible challenge on Maura Higgins‘ birthday. All aboard the Fright Bus!

While Maura was terrified and Alan Halsall had a giant spider crawl over his face, McFly singer Danny was all good vibes.

Starting a rendition of “roaches in my pants” on the bus, Danny was having the time of his life participating in the challenge.

As he disembarked he grabbed the guitar shaped luggage, saying: “I am hoping that this lovely shape is gonna be a guitar!”

Unsurprisingly, a guitar shaped luggage is the best shape to hold a guitar.

Danny Jones won a guitar in the Fright Bus challenge (Credit: ITV)

Back at camp the celebrities opened their luggages to reveal sequin dresses, a disposable camera, Wotsits and for Maura – an apple! The Love Island star was not too pleased about receiving yet another trick, not treat.

No one could complain though about Danny’s prize as he began singing a rendition of McFly’s Shine A Light.

Everyone was in the best of spirits as they joined in the sing-along. Melvin Odoom said in the Bush Telegraph: “The best thing about our treats was Danny getting his guitar. He totally changed the vibe. It was probably one of the best nights I’ve had in camp.”

The way Melvin hit those high notes, you could totally tell.

The celebrities said Danny Jones winning a guitar was the best night at camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb singing

The Masked Singer star Danny encouraged Oti Mabuse to join in as she took a brief solo. Later the Strictly Come Dancing professional said in the Bush Telegraph: “Was I singing along? Hell yes! Was I ruining the song? Hell yes! Best night yet.”

However, above all the revelry, one voice came shining through – that of McFly super-fan Dean. Wearing his sparkly ballgown he sang “shine a light on her” with all his might.

Can Dean not interrupt Danny please.

Jane Moore jokingly commented in the Telegraph: “Dean who I think is probably a McFly super fan, stroke stalker, is in his absolute element.”

Jane hit the nail on the head as Radio One DJ Dean admitted: “Where am I? What is actually going on? I’ve lost my mind. Where’s my gold dress?”

Dean is Danny Jones’ number one fan and can’t believe he got to sing with him (Credit: ITV)

While the campmates were in fact happy campers for once, viewers had a more sinister take on Dean’s singing and dancing. They think that Dean’s behaviour towards Danny’s guitar playing was for attention.

They believe the former Gaydio host couldn’t handle not being in the limelight and wanted to steal the show from Danny.

“Dean looking at everyone enjoying Danny playing the guitar,” one X user shared. Alongside an image of George Clooney slowly peeking over a grassy hill.

“Can Dean not interrupt Danny please,” one viewer politely asked.

Another wrote: “Dean interrupting Danny singing.”

“Dean smashing up Danny’s guitar in the night, because he’s getting more attention and airtime than him,” shared another about an imaginary scenario.

