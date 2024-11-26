I’m A Celebrity viewers have been sharing their thoughts on Ant McPartlin and his apparent “tension” with Dean McCullough. Some are here for it. Some aren’t.

Ant has been letting his feelings out about Dean so far on the show, with some viewers going as far as to say the two have ‘beef’.

Feelings aside, Dean has had a pretty unimpressive run at the Bushtucker trials. Despite having several opportunities to bring home the bacon, his star count is relatively low. But last night, he turned things around and bagged 10 out of 12 stars for camp!

Here’s what fans have been saying about Ant’s reaction to Dean. One reckons his attitude is “belittling”…

Ant McPartlin and Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

“Can anyone else see the tension between Ant and Dean?” one I’m A Celebrity viewer wrote on X. Yes is the answer it seems.

Another wrote: “Ant has got no time for Dean, and I am here for it.”

“Ant made it crystal clear,” another tweeted. “He won’t be hitting that follow button for Dean on Instagram.” Several people have made comments about Ant’s apparent refusal to follow Dean on IG, sharing screenshots of the accounts Ant and Dec follow on the platform.

During last night’s episode, Dean teased Ant and Dec by saying: “The next thing that will happen is that you two will be following me on Instagram.”

But Ant’s response was unequivocal: “I don’t think so.”

As Dean gasped, Ant quickly said: “I’m joking, Dean!”

The duo’s official Instagram account does, however, follow GK Barry…

Meanwhile, other viewers noticed Ant was telling Dean what creepy crawlies were in the boxes during his trial even though the radio DJ didn’t want to know.

Ant had started to tell him what was in the boxes, getting halfway through the word “spiders” before Dean snapped at him.

“Don’t tell me, don’t tell me!” he said.

Over on X, viewers shared their thoughts on Ant and Dean’s exchanges during the trial. Some took issue with the host.

“Felt really uncomfortable how Ant was acting towards Dean then,” one user wrote on social media. “Yeah he’s massively annoying but I don’t like that belittling tone he’s showing towards him. It’s not good. [Ant] should know better.”

Another wrote: “Ant is so passive aggressive towards Dean.”

But others found it amusing. One said: “Absolutely howling at Ant point blank refusing to follow Dean on instagram when they already follow GK Barry.”

Someone else wrote: “I love how Ant is not hiding his annoyance at Dean.”

Meanwhile, during an appearance on spin-off show Unpacked on Monday night, Ant doubled down on the Instagram situation.

Ant exclaimed: “[We know Dean] too well, too well. Never going to follow him on Instagram! It’s never going to happen.”

Ouch!

Dean and Tulisa

Elsewhere, viewers have been sharing their thoughts on, and reading into, Dean’s behaviour towards campmate Tulisa.

After the arrival of Maura Higgins and Richard Coles, the camp underwent something of a shake-up. Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan are now camp leaders, meaning Tulisa Contostavlos and Alan Halsall are out of the job.

Speaking of which, the job allocation debacle led to a few feathers being ruffled, including Jane Moore’s.

Ahead of her first night sleeping with the rest of her campmates in the outdoor area, Tulisa put in a request. She asked them not to wake her up in the morning by singing. She specifically asked Dean not to wake her up in the morning by singing…

“Now that she’s out of the Leaders’ Lodge, Tulisa has warned me that there must be no musical theatre early in the morning,” Dean noted in the Bush Telegraph. Yes, Dean. So what did you do?

“I made it my mission to make sure the camp woke up this morning with the sound of lovely singing!”

One viewer wrote on X: “He’s actually so annoying. Just let her sleep. If someone did it to him, he’d be [expletive].”

Another tweeted: “Dean is insufferable and so rude… Even after Tulisa told him not to.”

However, another person said: “Why’s everyone mad at Dean for singing to Tulisa? While I’m not a fan of Dean, I feel like people are picking on him WAY too much now.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

