Alan Halsall became the I’m A Celebrity jungle sweetheart after he made a sweet gesture for Maura Higgins’ birthday last night (November 25).

The celebrities were expecting a party for Maura‘s 34th birthday, but all they got was punishment. First in the form of a measly two Pringles each. Then in the announcement of the next challenge – The Fright Bus!

Alan quickly became the camp sweetie after he made a generous gesture to a struggling Maura.

Maura Higgins was terrified about the birthday twist (Credit: ITV)

Maura’s birthday surprise is a ticket to ride The Fright Bus

Last night, I’m A Celebrity fans were left with a right corker of a birthday twist.

As the celebrities sat at camp, enjoying their ostrich egg frittata, a message was delivered. Expecting champagne and a birthday cake, it was in fact a ticket to ride to hell and back. Poor Maura, who was celebrating her birthday, was very distressed at the news of The Fright Bus challenge.

One by one, the campmates collected their tickets from an overly excited Danny Jones. The tickets determined their positions on this devilish journey.

The Love Island star was handed a ticket for row four, but the celebs were yet to find out what that meant.

To win prizes, in the form of pieces of their own luggage, the celebrities needed to work in their rows of three to collect tokens and exit the bus. And of course, they wouldn’t be alone in there as the celebs were joined by bugs, slime, and more bugs.

Alan’s sweet offer to Maura on her birthday reduced viewers to tears (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall makes a sweet gesture for Maura’s birthday

While the back row is usually the coolest place to sit, on this ride it meant patrons needed to stay on the bus for the longest time. And our birthday babe was left absolutely quaking in her seat.

Corrie cutie Alan noticed Maura’s distress at camp, as she frantically asked the other stars who was in her row. He offered words of kindness and a sweet gesture.

“Listen here, if you don’t do it, I promise ya, I’ll go in and get a treat and I’ll give you my treat for your birthday,” the Corrie star offered.

The model had to turn down her knight in shining armor, however, saying: “I know, I swear, I’ll just beat myself up and that’s the problem.”

Maura spoke in confessional about her conversation with Alan, but she was still frightened (Credit: ITV)

Instead Halsall tried to support her with expert advice: “Listen, there’s gonna be bugs in there, but they aren’t gonna hurt ya.

“I pre-warn ya, the cockroaches, they run, but once you know that’s all they do, they just run around. That’s it! Listen, they stink though, like, stink! But when you know they’re just not gonna bother ya, you’ll be fine.”

Said like a true gentleman.

Fans moved to tears by Alan’s sweet birthday gesture

Alan offering to win a treat for Maura

#imaceleb pic.twitter.com/RI96eYcZPJ — Abigail (@HoldingOntoAbi) November 25, 2024

Fans on X were welling up over Alan’s kindness and praised the star for being a true gentleman.

“Alan you are a gentleman you are the nation’s pride and joy,” shared one viewer.

Another said: “Alan offering his treat to Maura if she doesn’t do it [smiling and crying emojis].”

“Alan is the sweetest,” said one X user, adding the eyes filled with tears emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Another agreed: “Alan is so sweet bless him.”

“Alan is so cute I might actually cry,” shared one fan.

Alan has certainly won the hearts of the fans at home with his goodwill.

Read more: Sentimental signs the campmates have for their loved ones

I’m A Celebrity is on every night at 9pm on ITV1.

Who do you think is the camp sweetheart? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.