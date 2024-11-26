I’m A Celebrity viewers are an outspoken bunch, and they’ve just made a vow that doesn’t bode well for Oti Mabuse.

At the end of last night’s episode (November 25), the campers were paraded onto a bus for the latest group trial.

“Hold on tight,” said the voice over the tannoy. “It’s going to be a bumpy ride,” – echoing the Knight Bus driver from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

“The higher your bus number, the longer your ride,” it added.

Uh oh…

The campmates are in for a “bumpy ride” (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on I’m A Celebrity

Oti hasn’t had much airtime so far on I’m A Celebrity 2024, and fans have noticed.

She featured consistently during the first couple of episodes, but since then she’s faded into the background while the likes of Dean McCullough and Coleen Rooney have been making headlines.

Larger-than-life personalities tend to bubble up to the surface in group environments, and the I’m A Celebrity jungle is no exception. So where’s Oti?

Well, we might be seeing a bit more of her in the coming days. During yesterday’s bus trial, her screaming didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

Poor Oti looked terrified during the bus trial! (Credit: ITV)

Some have been taking to social media to express their desire to see Oti face a solo trial.

One tweeted: “Judging by the reactions of the night bus, can we please vote Oti to do the trials?”

Others chimed in with: “Vote Oti and Maura [Higgins] for the next challenge pleeeeeease! Those screams were royal.”

Another wrote: “OK people, tonight can we vote for Oti please. No more Dean!”

Elsewhere on last night’s episode, Maura celebrated her birthday in the jungle. She’s just turned 34, and quipped while sat at the back of the bus that “this is definitely the birthday I want”.

Maura celebrated her birthday this week… (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity trials

When it comes to the I’m A Celebrity trials, one celebrity has had his fair share of them this series.

Dean has already faced six Bushtucker trials and it’s only been 10 days.

ITV viewers think it’s time for a change.

Judging by the reactions of the night bus, can we please vote Oti to do the trials?

“Don’t think either Dean or Jane [Moore] should be voted to do the next trial,” one posted on X. “Dean enjoys the attention and Jane wants more attention. Let’s vote for someone else. Barry [McGuigan], Tulisa, Alan [Halsall], Oti… Anyone but Dean or Jane.”

“Please can people vote for someone else to do the trials,” another added. “It’s getting boring with Dean doing the trials all the while. Would like to see different people take on trials like Barry, Oti or anyone else.”

The bus trial came at the end of Monday’s episode (Credit: ITV)

So it’s not just Oti that people think might face the next trial, but there might be more voices clamouring for her to do it than for anyone else, at this stage.

Audiences fancy a change, and we think host Ant McPartlin might, too. Fans have been tweeting about the ‘tension’ between Ant and Dean.

Meanwhile, both Ant and Dec expressed their disappointment over Dean’s performance when facing the Sinister Sarcophagus last week.

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and is also available to watch on ITVX.

