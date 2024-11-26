Dean McCullough has been causing a stir in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and fans now think he’s going to be the first eliminated.

We are one week into the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity – the show that allows viewers at home to exert control over the celebrities living in the jungle. So far Dean McCullough has been voted for, a nearly record-breaking, six Bushtucker trials.

Fans have had enough of his dramatics and are ready to see him be the first eliminated from the jungle.

Who will leave I’m A Celeb first? (Credit: I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here YouTube Channel)

Dean McCullough on I’m A Celebrity

In Monday’s episode (November 25), Dean had to face his fears yet again in his sixth Bushtucker trial.

The public voted for Dean to complete the fairytale themed Jack and the Scream Stalk challenge. This featured a 50 foot beanstalk and a castle. Hosts Ant and Dec explained to the Gaydio host there were 12 numbered stars up for the taking.

Of course, these stars weren’t nestled into cotton candy. They were buried deep in ‘hell holes’ – boxes filled with creepy crawlies and other wicked stuff.

As the Northern Irish DJ begged the Geordie duo to not tell him what was inside each box, cheeky Ant McPartlin let it slip one box contained spiders. Cue the classic Dean McCullough screaming.

The presenters also encouraged the 32-year-old by chanting: “Face your fear!”

Surprisingly, the overwhelmed Dean was able to win the spider star.

I’m A Celeb trial

Losing energy, probably from all the screaming, Dean lost a couple of stars at the final castle-themed hurdle. As the giant castle began to tip, Dean let go, dramatically falling and losing the remaining two stars.

However, this was the DJ’s best challenge yet. He gained 10 out of the 12 stars and received a round of applause from Ant and Dec.

He screams and shouts and he’s over-dramatic but he is real trooper!

Apologising for not winning everything, Dean told the duo: “I was knackered by the time I got to number three – I just wanted to make you proud for one wee second.”

Returning to camp, the other celebrities were full of praise for his success. Even Barry McGuigan had kind words to say. He said in the Bush Telegraph: “He screams and shouts and he’s over-dramatic but he is real trooper!”

While Dean may have won this challenge, the public have witnessed him yell “Get Me Out of Here” on two occasions.

Even the nation’s most bubbly presenters Ant and Dec have lost patience at Dean’s reactions. The public, too, are now incredibly bored of seeing Dean scream his way through a trial.

Additionally, the presenter has been causing a stir with the other campers. He went head-to-head with Alan Halsall over a friendly wake-up call. Yet he woke-up Tulisa Contostavlos with his singing. He also demonstrated a selfish attitude when he refused to give Reverend Richard Coles his bed.

Dean McCullough won 10 stars in this trial, but the public they still want him the first eliminated (Credit: I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here YouTube Channel)

I’m A Celebrity first out

All this drama has meant the public are calling for Dean to be eliminated from the camp entirely.

“Bring on the eliminations so we can knock out Dean first and let other celebs have a go at trials,” shared one X user.

Another agreed with the sentiment: “Can’t wait for Dean to be out first!!!”

“We’re gonna have to vote Dean out first just so we can have some of the other campmates doing trials…but have a feeling everyone’s new target is gonna be Jane [Moore] now,” shared another.

Finally, one highlighted the reason they’ve had enough: “Dean is gonna regret being purposely dramatic in the trials when he’s the first one voted out.”

