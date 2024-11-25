I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse has left fans demanding that she gets more airtime as the show continues.

It’s just over one week into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 and screen time has began decreasing for some of the favourite campmates.

As big personalities begin to come out in camp, others who may not be as argumentative or loud have began to slip into the background.

That seems to be the case for Oti Mabuse. At the beginning of the series, she was in quite a lot of every episode. But as time has gone on, her screen time has started to rapidly decrease – and fans are calling for it to change.

With the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, WAG Coleen Rooney and Love Island’s Maura Higgins in the jungle, it’s no surprise their personalities seem to get them more airtime.

Can we please get more Oti screen time? She deserves it.

As well as that, as Dean McCullough keeps getting picked for every trial by the public, he also gains a huge amount of airtime.

This leaves little left for those in the camp who are just genuinely enjoying themselves and staying away from drama; like Oti.

Oti on I’m A Celeb

Fans of I’m A Celebrity’s Oti have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their annoyance at the lack of airtime for her.

One wrote: “I adore Oti. I hope she lasts in the show because they’ve not shown her much anymore.”

Another asked: “Can we please get more Oti screen time? She deserves it.”

A third penned: “I’m A Celebrity’s Oti deserves more recognition on screen. She seems like such an angel.”

A fourth wrote: “Oti is a dream.. Defo needs more airtime.”

Last night, viewers got to see Oti take on Kev’s Deals on Wheels, alongside GK Barry. But the challenge only made fans want to see more of her day-to-day life in the camp.

Before Oti entered the jungle, she explained she was doing it to challenge herself after having her baby. But she also said she couldn’t wait to teach her campmates some Strictly dance moves.

Hopefully whenever she does this, Oti will get the screen time all fans want her to get.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

