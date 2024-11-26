I’m A Celebrity fans left furious as Danny Jones gets his personal guitar in camp

I’m A Celebrity fans were left really impressed – and swooning – all over Danny Jones. The McFly singer proved he’s pretty hardcore as he took the Fright Bus task in his stride. However many viewers were left annoyed when he ‘won’ his personal guitar.

In what Ant McPartlin called the “best challenge ever”, all the campmates sat on a rickety old bus where they had to remove tokens to get off. Of course, they weren’t alone on the bus.

But Danny Jones, and in fact, Alan Halsall as well, proved they were made of sturdy stuff. Once they were allowed off, they could collect a piece of luggage to take away – but it was Danny’s choice that got viewers riled.

Oti Mabuse wasn’t the only one screaming during the Fright Bus on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

The Fright Bus on I’m A Celebrity

The whole experience was to win luggage items for camp. Poor Maura Higgins was celebrating her 34th birthday and exclaimed: “This is the worst birthday I’ve ever had!”

When the Fright Bus officially reached its first stop, Critter Crescent, it was time for the first row, consisting of GK, Jane and Oti, to guide three red tokens along the bar in front of them. When they had successfully moved them to the end, they pushed the stop button and were allowed to exit the bus, taking an item of luggage each with them.

The bus set off again, with the critters continuing to fall down on the seated campmates. Coleen, Richard and Dean were next to get off.

For the rest, the critters kept on coming and Danny handled a giant spider on his hand with complete calm. Meanwhile, Alan Halsall had one on his face and just laughed rather than screamed.

Poor Barry was stuck between Maura and Tulisa who’s screaming had many people reaching for the mute button!

Danny Jones plays his guitar and sings (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Danny Jones gets his guitar on I’m A Celebrity

As the celebs arrived back in camp, they started opening their bags. They found they had items such as Hawaiian shirts, small portions of snacks and an apple.

However, Danny got his personal guitar from home. It had drawings on from his little boy and he was overwhelmed to have it back. He then treated the campmates – and those watching at home to a rendition of Shine a Light.

Although Danny impressed with his spider handling tactics, the guitar left many confused – and annoyed.

giving danny is OWN guitar from home while the rest of them get a load of crap? well you can tell who they’re rigging for… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oGQXNteScw — luke (@fansvfavourites) November 26, 2024

“The abysmal Danny with the guitar would be a punishment… how did he get a personal guitar?? And they all get dog [bleep]??” raged one.

Another agreed: “So someone got about three wotsits and Maura got a [bleep] apple and Danny got a guitar… make it make sense.”

“Wait why did Danny get a guitar and everyone else get clothes they didn’t want?” queried one more.

Another said: “Jane and Barry don’t even have their luxury items from home but Danny has his AND his own guitar?? They aren’t even trying to hide the rigging this year huh.”

But other I’m A Celebrity fans were thrilled to see him reunited with his instrument, commenting: “So happy Danny got his guitar back.”

Read more: Who’ll meet the campmates at the end of the bridge?

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

