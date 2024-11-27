I’m A Celebrity star Alan Halsall had quite the scare during the Fright Bus trial when a giant spider ran across his face.

In Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity the campmates rode the Fright Bus in honour of Maura Higgins’ birthday. Alan was the camp sweetheart when he offered to ride the bus instead of the Love Island star.

Maura, 34, has a terrible fear of spiders which were all aboard this horrifying bus journey.

It seems Alan, 42, may have taken another one for Maura he didn’t bargain for though…

Alan Halsall on I’m A Celebrity

In the November 26 episode, viewers got to see the chaos that was the Fright Bus challenge.

On Maura‘s birthday, the campers got a dirty surprise: they would all be taking a one-way ride to hell.

Trapped inside a rickety old piece of public transport, these celebrities worked in teams to win prizes. Each ‘stop’ consisted of more mealworms, more cockroaches, and more spiders. Did we mention the spiders were as big as your face?!

The horrible twist was campmates could only disembark in the order they were sat, meaning those in the back row stayed the longest.

The Irish birthday bombshell was sat right in the back seat and having a mare of a time. Deeply afraid of spiders, this is not the birthday she wanted.

Earlier Alan had noticed how upset the Dancing On Ice star was about the challenge and had offered to take it on for her. He even offered to give her his prize should he win. What a sweetie.

High action shot as Alan Halsall has the giant spider run right across his face (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall spider

Maura declined Alan’s sweet offer and the entire camp got on the bus together. Danny Jones, full of enthusiasm, became the unofficial leader of this challenge.

Sat in a row with Melvin Odoom and Danny, Coronation Street star Alan mostly laughed his way through the challenge. As he’d said to Maura in the previous episode: “Listen, there’s gonna be bugs in there, but they aren’t gonna hurt ya.”

However, there was one bug that sent shivers up Alan’s spine.

Viewers held their breath as they saw a spider, the same size as Alan’s hand, run right across his face. With a delayed reaction, Alan was seen trying to shake off the spider.

Ewwwww! (Credit: ITV)

“Melvin, look,” the McFly singer gestured to his row mate showing off his hand. On it was the culprit that had just made Alan squirm in the trial slightly.

It suddenly dawned on Alan what had happened and he shouted: “Is it on my face? Get it off my face!”

Screamed and peed a little at that spider crawling up and over Alan’s face on the bus.

However, overall, Alan stayed pretty calm!

Coleen Rooney confirmed the terror once she exited the bus with her prize. The WAG said: “I have never seen spiders that big in my entire life. I am never setting foot on a night bus again.”

Alan, Danny, and Melvin could laugh about the giant spiders once they had their prizes (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity bus trial reaction

These celebrities weren’t the only ones with their skin crawling. Viewers at home couldn’t look at their TV sets during the spider ordeal. They took to X to complain about their distress.

“Tbf I screamed with that spider on Alan’s face,” shared on viewer.

One questioned why they tune in at all: “Spider just crawled across Alan’s face and I screamed so loudly #ImACeleb why do I watch this show?”

One was in a similar state to Maura, who claimed she “weed her pants” aboard the bus. They said: “Screamed and peed a little at that spider crawling up and over Alan’s face on the bus.”

“Alan had a spider crawl across his face and he didn’t even react to it. Meanwhile Maura and Tulisa [Contostavlos] screamed their heads off at everything,” one X user pointed out.

