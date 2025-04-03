Davina McCall has opened up about one of her “greatest regrets” – months after having a brain tumour removed.

The beloved TV presenter, 57, announced last November that a rare colloid cyst was found in her brain. To avoid the tumour growing, she had life-saving surgery.

When she was in surgery, and in the days that followed, Davina’s partner Michael Douglas updated fans on her recovery, letting them know when she was out of intensive care.

She has since managed to make a full recovery and even headed back to work earlier this month.

And, in a recent interview, Davina shared a health update, while also revealing one of her “greatest regrets”.

The presenter had to have surgery last year (Credit: Begin Again / YouTube)

Davina McCall issues update after brain surgery

Davina shocked fans when she revealed in November 2024 that she had to go in for brain surgery. It came after doctors discovered a benign cyst that affects just three in a million people.

And now, months on from the ordeal, Davina has revealed she is doing “really good”.

This week, Davina appeared at a Garnier event, a brand which the presenter is an ambassador for.

Speaking to MailOnline, she issued a health update following her surgery and revealed that she is “so grateful” to be here.

“I feel enormously grateful to even be here,” Davina candidly shared with the publication.

Davina revealed she is doing ‘really good’ (Credit: ITV)

Davina reveals ‘greatest regret’

The TV star then went on to reveal something in her past that she isn’t particularly proud of. She said: “One of my greatest regrets is that I used to fry myself in the sun.”

Davina explained: “When I was younger, I would use cooking oil and if I was burnt, I’d think oh great. So I really am now trying to take more care and wear SPF every day. I do mole marking now too. I am so aware of my skin health.”

Davina on brain surgery

Last month, Davina opened up on her podcast about some of the heartbreaking effects the surgery had on her.

The star admitted at one point after surgery, she forgot that her father had died. Davina explained that partner Michael’s jobs included making sure she didn’t touch her surgery scar and had to “reinforce reality” when she started to get confused.

“I think the saddest one for me, because I had spent the most amazing afternoon with my dad, who died two years ago. But it was the most real experience I have ever had,” she said.

“Yes, I didn’t want to bother with that. I thought, right, well, I’m not bothering correcting that. That, you know, fantasy or something. We’ll just leave that hanging for a bit,” Michael then said.

Read more: Davina McCall’s son ‘didn’t realise’ just how serious her brain surgery was until she was released from hospital