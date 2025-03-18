Davina McCall has opened up about her ‘anger’ at boyfriend Michael Douglas in her first live TV appearance since her major brain surgery.

The beloved TV presenter, 57, had surgery back in November after a tumour was found on her brain. She has since announced her return to TV and is set to host the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief.

Davina will be joining the likes of Jonathan Ross, 64, Alison Hammond, 50, Rylan Clark, 36, and Alesha Dixon, 46, to present the telethon on Friday, March 21.

And according to Davina, it was her beau Michael, 49, who ‘pushed her’ to get back to work to do what she loves.

Davina McCall reveals ‘anger’ at boyfriend

On Monday evening (March 18) Davina appeared on The One Show in her first live TV appearance since having her brain surgery.

When asked how it feels to be back at work after the operation, Davina said: “It feels amazing. I am so happy to be back. It was like the final piece of the jigsaw.

I got a bit nervous about going back to work.

“I was recovering at home in my bedroom a lot, going for a couple of walks a day, but I was stuck in my bedroom, and it kind of became my safe space.

“And I kind of didn’t want to leave, and I got a bit nervous about going back to work. I kept in my head [that] I could make an excuse.”

‘I was so angry with him’

Davina then shared that it was her boyfriend-of-eight-years Michael who persuaded her to head back to work.

“Michael said to me: ‘I know you; I know how much you love work and how much it means to you,'” she shared.

Davina went on: “He said: ‘I know you’re scared, but this is the final piece of the jigsaw. And I think it’s gonna make a big difference when you go back.’

“I was so angry with him. But when I went back, at the end of the day I sat in the car and was like: ‘Yes!’ It felt so good to see everybody and to be back to normal. It felt like something normal I could do that I love.”

Davina on brain surgery

Last month, Davina opened up on her podcast about some of the heartbreaking effects the surgery had on her.

The star admitted at one point after surgery, she forgot that her father had died.

Davina explained that partner Michael’s jobs included making sure she didn’t touch her surgery scar and had to “reinforce reality” when she started to get confused.

“I think the saddest one for me, because I had spent the most amazing afternoon with my dad, who died two years ago. But it was the most real experience I have ever had,” she said.

“Yes, I didn’t want to bother with that. I thought, right, well, I’m not bothering correcting that. That, you know, fantasy or something. We’ll just leave that hanging for a bit,” Michael then said.

