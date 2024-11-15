TV star Davina McCall has announced that she has been taken into surgery after her doctor found a tumour on her brain.

The television legend, who is a panellist on ITV’s The Masked Singer, took to Instagram to share the news.

Alongside a video of Davina talking, her partner Michael wrote: “Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be ‘off grid’ for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

“She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone.”

TV star Davina revealed she is undergoing surgery for a brain tumour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall brain tumour

Talking to the camera, Davina said: “Hi, so I’m posting this, it will be Friday morning. I’m posting it because a few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare.”

It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide.

The former Big Brother host stated that the tumour is very rare, revealing she “put my head in the sand for a while”. After visiting a few neurosurgeons, she received multiple opinions and realised she had to undergo surgery to “get it taken out”.

“It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad,” Davina explained.

Discussing the surgical process, she revealed the cyst will be removed via a craniotomy. “They go through the top of my head here, and through the two halves of my brain to the middle, get the cyst, empty it, take it out, and Bob’s your uncle. So say a prayer for me. I am in good spirits,” Davina added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Davina and partner Michael

Davina’s hairdresser boyfriend, Michael, then appeared on the screen and reassured fans that he’s looking after her.

“Just letting people know that I will have my eye on her throughout this procedure! In fact I offered to do the operation, just to make sure it was done properly. They wouldn’t let me. She’s in very good hands,” he said.

Davina looked up at Michael and admitted she’s been “been up and down,” stating that the couple have “been through a lot”.

Michael will keeping Davina’s followers up to date while she recovers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

While joking, Michael insisted her “parting has stayed in the same place”.

Referring to the recovery, Davina said she will be in hospital about nine days. Following that, she will be at home and off her phone “for a while”.

Davina revealed that Michael will keep fans updated with her progress as she remains offline. She alarmed her followers that she doesn’t want them to worry as Michael claimed: “There’s plenty of worrying going on here.”

“I’m in a good space and I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team, and I am handing the reins over to him. He knows what he’s doing, and I’m gonna do the getting better bit after,” Davina concluded.

‘You’ve got this’

Following the surprise news, Davina’s showbiz pals immediately rushed to the comments section to with the TV star well.

Holly Willoughby wrote: “I’m sending you all the love and then a whole lot more.”

Paddy McGuinness added: “Love you D! Sending best wishes and a speedy recovery.”

“You gorgeous woman. Sending every ounce of love,” Annie Mac wrote.

“Love you darling. You’ve got this. See you on the other side of the op,” Denise Lewis added.

Rylan commented: “We’re all thinking of you beautiful.”

“Sending all my love to you. Best wishes and all positive prayers for a speedy recovery,” Lisa Faulkner wrote.

“Oh babe. Thinking about you – I can only imagine what you must be feeling. Keeping you in my heart and on my mind. Take it easy lovely one,” Kimberly Wyatt said.

Read more: My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall admits ‘struggling’ in heart-to-heart about her kids leaving home

Are you a fan of Davina? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.